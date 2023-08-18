Keith Rossiter new Wexford Senior Hurling Manager

Wexford GAA Announces Keith Rossiter as Prospective Wexford Senior Hurling Manager

Wexford GAA have unveiled Keith Rossiter as the potential Wexford Senior Hurling Manager, with a proposed three-year tenure. Keith’s impressive track record includes successful leadership of Wexford’s U20 Hurling Team for the past two seasons, culminating in consecutive appearances at the Leinster Finals. His extensive experience also encompasses his prior role as a selector within our senior hurling team from 2017 to 2021.

A Legacy of Excellence in Playing and Coaching

Keith Rossiter’s impact extends beyond the coaching realm. As a distinguished player, he proudly represented Wexford at the senior level for over a decade. Notably, his contributions played a pivotal role in securing Wexford’s Leinster title victory in 2004. Beyond his county achievements, Keith’s prowess shone through in his association with Oulart-The Ballagh, where he garnered an astounding ten Wexford Senior Hurling titles, two of which he achieved as captain. His exceptional achievements also encompassed a remarkable victory in the Leinster Senior Club Hurling Championship.

Ratification Set for County Committee Meeting

The nomination of Keith Rossiter as Wexford’s Senior Hurling Manager, along with the endorsement of his proficient support team, is slated for official ratification. This critical juncture will be addressed during the upcoming County Committee meeting, scheduled to convene on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Stay tuned for the official announcement following this pivotal gathering.

