Dominant Ireland beat England 29-10

Ireland dominated England in their second and final Bank of Ireland Nations Series game at Aviva Stadium, Lansdowne Road, on Saturday evening.

In a game where the home side scored 5 tries to one for the visitors, they dominated throughout the field before finally showing that domination on the scoreboard.

Centurion Keith Earls was among the try scorers to the delight of the home fans, while England’s Billy Vunipola, who was initially yellow-carded for a high tackle on Andrew Porter, saw a review of the tackle upgrade his card to red.

First Half

Though Ireland had a strong starting team, the usual high level of accuracy was missing in the opening half as the home side conceded 6 penalties.

The visitors opened the scoring through George Ford when he kicked a Tadhg Beirne conceded penalty. Kicking from slightly left of the posts, the Sale Sharks’ man slotted over just before the clock hit 5 minutes.

Try for Bundee

An attacking move from Ireland gave winger James Lowe possession with the New Zealand-born player gaining metres. He was strongly supported by Peter O’Mahony who found a lot of space in the centre of the English defence. The Corkman eventually off-loaded to the onrushing Bundee Aki, with the centre having space to comfortably make the try-scoring line. A Ross Byrne conversion from in front of the posts, put Ireland into a 7-3 lead approaching 10 minutes on the clock.

It’s all too easy as Ireland break through the England line with ease and Bundee Aki has a clear run. pic.twitter.com/YQHOo4fEGa — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) August 19, 2023

Mack Hansen failing to roll away gave England an opportunity to close the gap on the scoreboard on 25 minutes, but George Ford surprisingly struck it to the right and wide of the far post.

In spite of some unforced errors from Andy Farrell’s side during the opening half, Ireland made some good decisions on the ball and ran some clever lines in the dying minutes of that opening period.

Hansen finds Ringrose

With the energetic Mack Hansen, the Player of the Match, in possession of the ball on the far side of the pitch, he saw centre Garry Ringrose on the opposite end. A long, well-directed accurate kick from the Connacht winger found Ringrose who had enough to cross for Ireland’s second try of the half.

Byrne attempted the conversion from 40m out, and though he had the distance, he failed with accuracy and send the ball left of the far post and wide.

Great vision from Mack Hansen and Garry Ringrose touches down to give Ireland a 12-3 half-time advantage. Live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player. pic.twitter.com/jmfbMSBJMD — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) August 19, 2023

With the teams heading to the dressing rooms for the half-time team talk, Ireland lead 12-3.

Second Half

James Lowe scored his 10th international try 15 minutes into the second half. With England down for 14 men following a yellow card for Billy Vunipola for a dangerous high tackle on Andrew Porter, England were stretched by the home side, and Lowe found himself in splendid isolation out on the wing. A fast pass to the winger saw him run in for his side’s third try of the game.

Ireland quickly make the most of their numerical advantage as James Lowe is left with an acre of space to walk in and touch down. Live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player. pic.twitter.com/HkVQUbKPsX — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) August 19, 2023

Ross Byrne’s conversion attempt came back off the left post, leaving the Irish side with a 17-3 advantage.

It was then announced that the review panel had upgraded Billy Vunipola’s yellow card to red, meaning the Saracens’ man’s day was over.

The positive use of width and space brought more success for Ireland when claiming their fourth try of the evening. The industrious Mack Hansen touched down for his 7th international try, giving the scoreboard a more respectable look, and showing more accurately the difference between the two sides. Ross Byrne’s difficult day at kicking for the posts continued as he missed another attempt, leaving Ireland 22-3 ahead.

100th cap for Keith Earls

The loudest cheer of the day seemed to come on 60 minutes when Limerick’s Keith Earls became the 9th Irish player to win 100 International caps.

Here comes the centurion. Keith Earls receives a thunderous ovation as he replaces James Lowe to make his 100th appearance for Ireland. pic.twitter.com/x0NrFhhJhO — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) August 19, 2023

The loudness of that roar was bettered in the 73rd minute, however, when Earls dived into the corner to score the 36th international try of his career. His Munster comrade Jack Crowley converted from close to the touchline, giving Ireland a 29-10 victory.

What a moment! What a finish! Keith Earls’ day just gets better as he goes over in the corner to blow the roof off the Aviva Stadium. pic.twitter.com/owLTS6018i — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) August 19, 2023

