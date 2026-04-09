JP McManus runners and betting picks for the 2026 Randox Grand National

JP McManus will once again be one of the most prominent owners in the 2026 Randox Grand National, with a powerful team of runners set to carry his famous green and gold colours at Aintree.

From proven Grade 1 performers to lively handicap contenders, the leading Irish owner has no shortage of chances in Saturday’s £1 million feature.

JP McManus runners in the 2026 Grand National

I Am Maximus – trained by W. P. Mullins, ridden by Paul Townend

– trained by W. P. Mullins, ridden by Paul Townend Spillane’s Tower – trained by James Joseph Mangan, ridden by Simon Torrens

– trained by James Joseph Mangan, ridden by Simon Torrens Iroko – trained by Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero, ridden by Jonjo O’Neill Jr.

– trained by Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero, ridden by Jonjo O’Neill Jr. Oscars Brother – trained by Connor King, ridden by Daniel King

– trained by Connor King, ridden by Daniel King Jagwar – trained by Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero, ridden by Mark Walsh

– trained by Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero, ridden by Mark Walsh Perceval Legallois – trained by Gavin Cromwell, ridden by Harry Cobden

– trained by Gavin Cromwell, ridden by Harry Cobden Johnnywho – trained by Jonjo & A.J. O’Neill, ridden by Richie McLernon

Best JP McManus chances

I Am Maximus is the obvious flagbearer. He heads the market and has the right mix of stamina, class and big-race know-how for an assignment like this. With Paul Townend in the saddle, he looks the clear number one among the McManus team.

Iroko is one of the more intriguing runners in the line-up. He has been well found in the betting and looks the type to keep progressing in staying chases. He could easily emerge as a major danger if he takes to the fences and settles into a good early rhythm.

Jagwar is another runner attracting support, while Perceval Legallois may appeal most to punters searching for value a little further down the market.

SportsNewsIreland betting picks for the 2026 Grand National

Main pick: I Am Maximus

He is short enough in a 34-runner handicap, but there are clear reasons for that. He has the proven class and stamina for the test, and his overall profile makes him the one they all have to beat.

Best value pick: Perceval Legallois

There is plenty to like about his place claims. He is not one of the obvious market leaders, but he looks the type who could travel and stay into the business end of the race. For each-way players, he makes solid appeal.

Danger to favourite: Iroko

Iroko looks a proper National type. He has been on plenty of shortlists for good reason and could still have more to offer over marathon trips.

Dark horse: Johnnywho

He does not come in with the same level of hype as some stablemates and rivals, but these are the sort of runners that can suddenly outrun their odds in a National. He is one to keep in mind for extended place terms.

Final verdict

This looks another race in which the Irish contingent, and JP McManus in particular, could have a huge say. I Am Maximus is the percentage call, but Iroko and Perceval Legallois both make plenty of sense for punters looking beyond the favourite.

For those playing more than one, a combination of I Am Maximus as the main selection and Perceval Legallois each-way looks a sensible way in.

Keep an eye on SportsNewsIreland for more Aintree news, previews and betting angles throughout Grand National week.

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