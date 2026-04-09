Gordon Elliott runners in the 2026 Randox Grand National

Gordon Elliott will be strongly represented in the 2026 Randox Grand National, with five runners declared for Saturday’s Aintree marathon.

The Cullentra handler has long been one of the key players in major staying handicaps and once again brings a mix of class, stamina and experience to the biggest race of the jumping season.

Gordon Elliott runners in the 2026 Grand National

Gerri Colombe – Jack Kennedy

– Jack Kennedy Firefox – Keith Donoghue

– Keith Donoghue Favori de Champdou – Danny Gilligan

– Danny Gilligan Three Card Brag – Jordan Gainford

– Jordan Gainford Stellar Story – Robert Dunne

Gerri Colombe leads Elliott challenge

Gerri Colombe is the standout name among the Elliott quintet. He brings top-class form into the race and has the ability to travel strongly in a contest of this nature.

The obvious question is whether he can fully see out the unique demands of Aintree’s four-and-a-quarter-mile examination, but there is no doubt about his quality. If he stays, he has the class to play a major role.

Firefox and Favori de Champdou bring solid profiles

Firefox has shaped like a horse who could be suited by a searching stamina test, while Favori de Champdou has the look of a proper staying handicap chaser. Both could easily outrun their market position if they settle into a good rhythm early.

In races like the Grand National, that counts for plenty. Jumping fluency, patience and the ability to keep finding under pressure are often just as important as raw class.

Three Card Brag and Stellar Story offer depth

Three Card Brag is another interesting runner for the yard. He is less exposed than some of the better-known names in the line-up and could still have progress in him over staying trips.

Stellar Story adds further strength to the Elliott team. He looks like one of those runners who may not dominate the headlines but could be staying on when others have cried enough. That makes him one to note for each-way and place markets.

Elliott knows how to target these races

One of Elliott’s key strengths is placing the right type of horse in the right staying handicap. His runners are usually battle-hardened, experienced in large fields and well schooled for the rough and tumble of a race like this.

That does not guarantee success, but it does mean his team demands plenty of respect. There is every chance one or more of this group will still be in serious contention turning for home.

SportsNewsIreland will have full Grand National betting analysis, including whether Elliott’s runners can challenge the Mullins battalion at Aintree.

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