Irish runners in the 2026 Randox Grand National: full list and leading hopes

Irish-trained runners are set to play a major role in the 2026 Randox Grand National, with 23 of the 34 declared horses travelling from across the Irish Sea for Saturday’s Aintree marathon.

That is a significant number even by modern standards and again highlights the strength of Irish National Hunt racing in the sport’s biggest staying handicap chase.

Full list of Irish-trained runners in the 2026 Grand National

I Am Maximus – W. P. Mullins

– W. P. Mullins Nick Rockett – W. P. Mullins

– W. P. Mullins Banbridge – Joseph O’Brien

– Joseph O’Brien Grangeclare West – W. P. Mullins

– W. P. Mullins Gerri Colombe – Gordon Elliott

– Gordon Elliott Spillane’s Tower – James Joseph Mangan

– James Joseph Mangan Firefox – Gordon Elliott

– Gordon Elliott Monty’s Star – Henry de Bromhead

– Henry de Bromhead Spanish Harlem – W. P. Mullins

– W. P. Mullins Lecky Watson – W. P. Mullins

– W. P. Mullins Champ Kiely – W. P. Mullins

– W. P. Mullins Favori de Champdou – Gordon Elliott

– Gordon Elliott Three Card Brag – Gordon Elliott

– Gordon Elliott Oscars Brother – Connor King

– Connor King High Class Hero – W. P. Mullins

– W. P. Mullins Stellar Story – Gordon Elliott

– Gordon Elliott Captain Cody – W. P. Mullins

– W. P. Mullins Perceval Legallois – Gavin Cromwell

– Gavin Cromwell Gorgeous Tom – Henry de Bromhead

– Henry de Bromhead Quai de Bourbon – W. P. Mullins

– W. P. Mullins Answer To Kayf – Terence O’Brien

– Terence O’Brien Jordans – Joseph O’Brien

– Joseph O’Brien Final Orders – Gavin Cromwell

Willie Mullins leads the charge

It is no surprise to see Willie Mullins dominate the Irish list. The champion trainer sends a large and varied team, headed by I Am Maximus, one of the headline names in the field.

Mullins also saddles Nick Rockett, Grangeclare West, Spanish Harlem, Lecky Watson, Champ Kiely, High Class Hero, Captain Cody and Quai de Bourbon.

Strong support from Elliott and the rest

Gordon Elliott is represented by Gerri Colombe, Firefox, Favori de Champdou, Three Card Brag and Stellar Story, giving him a strong hand in the race once more.

Elsewhere, Joseph O’Brien relies on Banbridge and Jordans, while Henry de Bromhead sends Monty’s Star and Gorgeous Tom. Gavin Cromwell has two runners in Perceval Legallois and Final Orders.

Leading Irish hopes for Aintree

I Am Maximus is the obvious starting point. Proven at the highest level and strongly fancied in the market, he looks one of the major players again.

Grangeclare West is another notable contender, while Gerri Colombe brings class to the table if he can see out the extreme test. Perceval Legallois is one of the more interesting each-way angles from the Irish team, while Stellar Story has the profile of a horse who could outrun bigger odds.

Can Ireland land the race again?

The numbers suggest Ireland will take plenty of stopping. There is quality at the top of the market, depth through the middle of the handicap and no shortage of proven big-race operators among the trainers and jockeys involved.

SportsNewsIreland will continue its build-up with more trainer-specific guides and betting analysis before the tapes rise at Aintree on Saturday afternoon.

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