Irish runners in the 2026 Randox Grand National: full list and leading hopes
Irish-trained runners are set to play a major role in the 2026 Randox Grand National, with 23 of the 34 declared horses travelling from across the Irish Sea for Saturday’s Aintree marathon.
That is a significant number even by modern standards and again highlights the strength of Irish National Hunt racing in the sport’s biggest staying handicap chase.
Full list of Irish-trained runners in the 2026 Grand National
- I Am Maximus – W. P. Mullins
- Nick Rockett – W. P. Mullins
- Banbridge – Joseph O’Brien
- Grangeclare West – W. P. Mullins
- Gerri Colombe – Gordon Elliott
- Spillane’s Tower – James Joseph Mangan
- Firefox – Gordon Elliott
- Monty’s Star – Henry de Bromhead
- Spanish Harlem – W. P. Mullins
- Lecky Watson – W. P. Mullins
- Champ Kiely – W. P. Mullins
- Favori de Champdou – Gordon Elliott
- Three Card Brag – Gordon Elliott
- Oscars Brother – Connor King
- High Class Hero – W. P. Mullins
- Stellar Story – Gordon Elliott
- Captain Cody – W. P. Mullins
- Perceval Legallois – Gavin Cromwell
- Gorgeous Tom – Henry de Bromhead
- Quai de Bourbon – W. P. Mullins
- Answer To Kayf – Terence O’Brien
- Jordans – Joseph O’Brien
- Final Orders – Gavin Cromwell
Willie Mullins leads the charge
It is no surprise to see Willie Mullins dominate the Irish list. The champion trainer sends a large and varied team, headed by I Am Maximus, one of the headline names in the field.
Mullins also saddles Nick Rockett, Grangeclare West, Spanish Harlem, Lecky Watson, Champ Kiely, High Class Hero, Captain Cody and Quai de Bourbon.
Strong support from Elliott and the rest
Gordon Elliott is represented by Gerri Colombe, Firefox, Favori de Champdou, Three Card Brag and Stellar Story, giving him a strong hand in the race once more.
Elsewhere, Joseph O’Brien relies on Banbridge and Jordans, while Henry de Bromhead sends Monty’s Star and Gorgeous Tom. Gavin Cromwell has two runners in Perceval Legallois and Final Orders.
Leading Irish hopes for Aintree
I Am Maximus is the obvious starting point. Proven at the highest level and strongly fancied in the market, he looks one of the major players again.
Grangeclare West is another notable contender, while Gerri Colombe brings class to the table if he can see out the extreme test. Perceval Legallois is one of the more interesting each-way angles from the Irish team, while Stellar Story has the profile of a horse who could outrun bigger odds.
Can Ireland land the race again?
The numbers suggest Ireland will take plenty of stopping. There is quality at the top of the market, depth through the middle of the handicap and no shortage of proven big-race operators among the trainers and jockeys involved.
SportsNewsIreland will continue its build-up with more trainer-specific guides and betting analysis before the tapes rise at Aintree on Saturday afternoon.