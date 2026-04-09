Randox Grand National 2026 runners, riders and latest betting odds

The field for the 2026 Randox Grand National has been confirmed, with 34 runners declared for Saturday’s Aintree showpiece and a strong Irish challenge once again dominating the market.

The world’s most famous steeplechase, run over 4m 2f 74y on the Grand National course, goes to post at 4.00pm on Saturday, 11 April. The current going is listed as Good to Soft, Good in places.

Irish-trained horses account for 23 of the 34 declared runners, underlining the strength of the travelling team for one of the biggest races in the National Hunt calendar.

Randox Grand National 2026 declared runners and riders

1 I Am Maximus – Paul Townend

– Paul Townend 2 Nick Rockett – Tom Bellamy

– Tom Bellamy 3 Banbridge – J. J. Slevin

– J. J. Slevin 4 Grangeclare West – Mr P. W. Mullins

– Mr P. W. Mullins 5 Gerri Colombe – Jack Kennedy

– Jack Kennedy 6 Haiti Couleurs – Sean Bowen

– Sean Bowen 7 Spillane’s Tower – Simon Torrens

– Simon Torrens 8 Firefox – Keith Donoghue

– Keith Donoghue 9 Monty’s Star – Darragh O’Keeffe

– Darragh O’Keeffe 10 Spanish Harlem – Brian Hayes

– Brian Hayes 11 Lecky Watson – Sean O’Keeffe

– Sean O’Keeffe 12 Champ Kiely – Danny Mullins

– Danny Mullins 13 Iroko – Jonjo O’Neill Jr.

– Jonjo O’Neill Jr. 14 Favori de Champdou – Danny Gilligan

– Danny Gilligan 15 Three Card Brag – Jordan Gainford

– Jordan Gainford 16 Oscars Brother – Daniel King

– Daniel King 17 Mr Vango – Jack Tudor

– Jack Tudor 18 High Class Hero – James Bowen

– James Bowen 19 Stellar Story – Robert Dunne

– Robert Dunne 20 Beauport – Sam Twiston-Davies

– Sam Twiston-Davies 21 Captain Cody – Jonathan Burke

– Jonathan Burke 22 Jagwar – Mark Walsh

– Mark Walsh 23 Perceval Legallois – Harry Cobden

– Harry Cobden 24 Gorgeous Tom – Sean Flanagan

– Sean Flanagan 25 The Real Whacker – Gavin Sheehan

– Gavin Sheehan 26 Quai de Bourbon – Donagh Meyler

– Donagh Meyler 27 Answer To Kayf – John Shinnick

– John Shinnick 28 Jordans – Ben Jones

– Ben Jones 29 Final Orders – Conor Stone-Walsh

– Conor Stone-Walsh 30 Marble Sands – Kielan Woods

– Kielan Woods 31 Panic Attack – Harry Skelton

– Harry Skelton 32 Top of The Bill – Toby McCain-Mitchell

– Toby McCain-Mitchell 33 Johnnywho – Richie McLernon

– Richie McLernon 34 Twig – Beau Morgan

Latest betting odds

I Am Maximus heads the market at around 8/1, with Grangeclare West next best at 10/1. Jagwar is priced at 11/1, while Panic Attack and Iroko are both available at 12/1.

Further down the list, Haiti Couleurs and Johnnywho are around 14/1, while Nick Rockett, Oscars Brother and Captain Cody can be backed at roughly 16/1.

Race details and prize money

The Randox Grand National carries a total prize fund of £1,000,000, with £500,000 going to the winner. Second place is worth £200,000, third receives £100,000, while the first ten home all collect prize money.

The race is restricted to horses aged seven and above, with strict qualification conditions based on chase experience, official ratings and proven stamina over extended trips.

Irish domination continues at Aintree

The Irish challenge is formidable once again. Willie Mullins alone is responsible for a large section of the field, while Gordon Elliott, Henry de Bromhead, Joseph O’Brien, Gavin Cromwell and other Irish handlers are all represented.

That depth is a major reason why the market is so heavily shaped by Irish-trained runners. On paper, this looks another renewal in which the raiding party could hold the strongest hand.

SportsNewsIreland will have more Grand National coverage across the week, including Irish runners, trainer guides and betting picks ahead of Saturday’s feature at Aintree.

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