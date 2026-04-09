Randox Grand National 2026 runners, riders and latest betting odds
The field for the 2026 Randox Grand National has been confirmed, with 34 runners declared for Saturday’s Aintree showpiece and a strong Irish challenge once again dominating the market.
The world’s most famous steeplechase, run over 4m 2f 74y on the Grand National course, goes to post at 4.00pm on Saturday, 11 April. The current going is listed as Good to Soft, Good in places.
Irish-trained horses account for 23 of the 34 declared runners, underlining the strength of the travelling team for one of the biggest races in the National Hunt calendar.
Randox Grand National 2026 declared runners and riders
- 1 I Am Maximus – Paul Townend
- 2 Nick Rockett – Tom Bellamy
- 3 Banbridge – J. J. Slevin
- 4 Grangeclare West – Mr P. W. Mullins
- 5 Gerri Colombe – Jack Kennedy
- 6 Haiti Couleurs – Sean Bowen
- 7 Spillane’s Tower – Simon Torrens
- 8 Firefox – Keith Donoghue
- 9 Monty’s Star – Darragh O’Keeffe
- 10 Spanish Harlem – Brian Hayes
- 11 Lecky Watson – Sean O’Keeffe
- 12 Champ Kiely – Danny Mullins
- 13 Iroko – Jonjo O’Neill Jr.
- 14 Favori de Champdou – Danny Gilligan
- 15 Three Card Brag – Jordan Gainford
- 16 Oscars Brother – Daniel King
- 17 Mr Vango – Jack Tudor
- 18 High Class Hero – James Bowen
- 19 Stellar Story – Robert Dunne
- 20 Beauport – Sam Twiston-Davies
- 21 Captain Cody – Jonathan Burke
- 22 Jagwar – Mark Walsh
- 23 Perceval Legallois – Harry Cobden
- 24 Gorgeous Tom – Sean Flanagan
- 25 The Real Whacker – Gavin Sheehan
- 26 Quai de Bourbon – Donagh Meyler
- 27 Answer To Kayf – John Shinnick
- 28 Jordans – Ben Jones
- 29 Final Orders – Conor Stone-Walsh
- 30 Marble Sands – Kielan Woods
- 31 Panic Attack – Harry Skelton
- 32 Top of The Bill – Toby McCain-Mitchell
- 33 Johnnywho – Richie McLernon
- 34 Twig – Beau Morgan
Latest betting odds
I Am Maximus heads the market at around 8/1, with Grangeclare West next best at 10/1. Jagwar is priced at 11/1, while Panic Attack and Iroko are both available at 12/1.
Further down the list, Haiti Couleurs and Johnnywho are around 14/1, while Nick Rockett, Oscars Brother and Captain Cody can be backed at roughly 16/1.
Race details and prize money
The Randox Grand National carries a total prize fund of £1,000,000, with £500,000 going to the winner. Second place is worth £200,000, third receives £100,000, while the first ten home all collect prize money.
The race is restricted to horses aged seven and above, with strict qualification conditions based on chase experience, official ratings and proven stamina over extended trips.
Irish domination continues at Aintree
The Irish challenge is formidable once again. Willie Mullins alone is responsible for a large section of the field, while Gordon Elliott, Henry de Bromhead, Joseph O’Brien, Gavin Cromwell and other Irish handlers are all represented.
That depth is a major reason why the market is so heavily shaped by Irish-trained runners. On paper, this looks another renewal in which the raiding party could hold the strongest hand.
SportsNewsIreland will have more Grand National coverage across the week, including Irish runners, trainer guides and betting picks ahead of Saturday’s feature at Aintree.