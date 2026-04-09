HomeRacing irishWillie Mullins runners in the 2026 Randox Grand National
Racing irish

Willie Mullins runners in the 2026 Randox Grand National

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
0
17
Willie Mullins salutes the Punchestown crowd after his day two festival five-timer. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

Willie Mullins runners in the 2026 Randox Grand National

Willie Mullins once again brings a formidable squad to the Randox Grand National, with the champion trainer responsible for a huge portion of the 2026 Aintree field.

As expected, the Closutton team is packed with strength in depth, proven quality and several runners towards the head of the betting.

Willie Mullins runners in the 2026 Grand National

  • I Am Maximus – Paul Townend
  • Nick Rockett – Tom Bellamy
  • Grangeclare West – Mr P. W. Mullins
  • Spanish Harlem – Brian Hayes
  • Lecky Watson – Sean O’Keeffe
  • Champ Kiely – Danny Mullins
  • High Class Hero – James Bowen
  • Captain Cody – Jonathan Burke
  • Quai de Bourbon – Donagh Meyler

I Am Maximus heads a loaded squad

I Am Maximus is the headline act and understandably sits towards the top of the market. With Paul Townend booked, he is the clear first string on jockey arrangements and looks set to carry the stable’s main hopes.

He has the profile of a horse made for the test, combining proven stamina with class and a touch of tactical speed. In a race where so much can go wrong, that mix is a major asset.

Grangeclare West and Nick Rockett add real depth

Grangeclare West is another of the Mullins runners who catches the eye. He is priced prominently in the early betting and has the ability to make a serious impact if taking to the demands of the National.

Nick Rockett is also respected in the market and looks another with the blend of staying power and jumping ability needed for Aintree.

Support team could still have a say

It would be a mistake to focus only on the top two or three. Spanish Harlem, Lecky Watson, Champ Kiely, High Class Hero, Captain Cody and Quai de Bourbon all add serious depth to the team.

That is often where Mullins is most dangerous. He has the numbers, he has the quality, and he rarely sends one to a race like this without believing it can be competitive.

Mullins the man to beat again

The champion trainer now targets the Grand National with real intent, and his dominance in major jump races means every one of his runners has to be taken seriously.

Whether the winner comes from his first string or one of the less fashionable names, Mullins looks certain to shape the race. On paper, he holds the strongest hand of all.

SportsNewsIreland will continue its Grand National build-up with our picks, outsider angles and a full JP McManus runner guide ahead of Saturday.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Gordon Elliott runners in the 2026 Randox Grand National
Next article
JP McManus runners and betting picks for the 2026 Randox Grand National
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Eoghan McEvoy on List of Cheltenham Preview nights 2026
Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie