Willie Mullins runners in the 2026 Randox Grand National

Willie Mullins once again brings a formidable squad to the Randox Grand National, with the champion trainer responsible for a huge portion of the 2026 Aintree field.

As expected, the Closutton team is packed with strength in depth, proven quality and several runners towards the head of the betting.

Willie Mullins runners in the 2026 Grand National

I Am Maximus – Paul Townend

– Paul Townend Nick Rockett – Tom Bellamy

– Tom Bellamy Grangeclare West – Mr P. W. Mullins

– Mr P. W. Mullins Spanish Harlem – Brian Hayes

– Brian Hayes Lecky Watson – Sean O’Keeffe

– Sean O’Keeffe Champ Kiely – Danny Mullins

– Danny Mullins High Class Hero – James Bowen

– James Bowen Captain Cody – Jonathan Burke

– Jonathan Burke Quai de Bourbon – Donagh Meyler

I Am Maximus heads a loaded squad

I Am Maximus is the headline act and understandably sits towards the top of the market. With Paul Townend booked, he is the clear first string on jockey arrangements and looks set to carry the stable’s main hopes.

He has the profile of a horse made for the test, combining proven stamina with class and a touch of tactical speed. In a race where so much can go wrong, that mix is a major asset.

Grangeclare West and Nick Rockett add real depth

Grangeclare West is another of the Mullins runners who catches the eye. He is priced prominently in the early betting and has the ability to make a serious impact if taking to the demands of the National.

Nick Rockett is also respected in the market and looks another with the blend of staying power and jumping ability needed for Aintree.

Support team could still have a say

It would be a mistake to focus only on the top two or three. Spanish Harlem, Lecky Watson, Champ Kiely, High Class Hero, Captain Cody and Quai de Bourbon all add serious depth to the team.

That is often where Mullins is most dangerous. He has the numbers, he has the quality, and he rarely sends one to a race like this without believing it can be competitive.

Mullins the man to beat again

The champion trainer now targets the Grand National with real intent, and his dominance in major jump races means every one of his runners has to be taken seriously.

Whether the winner comes from his first string or one of the less fashionable names, Mullins looks certain to shape the race. On paper, he holds the strongest hand of all.

SportsNewsIreland will continue its Grand National build-up with our picks, outsider angles and a full JP McManus runner guide ahead of Saturday.

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