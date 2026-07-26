Opening Day of Galway Races Summer Festival 2026

The Galmont Hotel & The Galway Bay Hotel Novice Hurdle at 5.10pm is the first of seven races on the opening evening card.

Trainer Willie Mullins has taken this race three times in the past five years, with Farout (2021), Mystical Power in 2023, and Davy Crockett last year.

The Closutton handler, and his main jockey Paul Townend, will be represented by the French-bred Witches Familiar, who won a fillies’ maiden hurdle at Ballinrobe on her last racecourse appearance in May.

The highest-rated runner in the field, at 123, is the Gordon Elliott handled Mino Des Mottes, winner of a Bellewstown Novice Hurdle last time under Josh Williamson.

Three in-a-row for O’Brien & Lordan?

In the seven furlong Eventus Irish EBF (C&G) Maiden at 6.10pm, Aidan O’Brien will be represented by Fairyhouse fifth placer City Of Gold, the mount of Wayne Lordan.

The son of Wootton Bassett will try to emulate his half-brother Constitution River in breaking his maiden at Ballybrit, with the latter subsequently going on to win the Prix du Jockey Club (French Derby) at Chantilly.

O’Brien, who is bidding to win the race for the third year in-a-row, may find his son Joseph’s American-bred One Number as his main challenger, having finished third in the Irish EBF Pat Smullen Stakes at Naas at the start of June.

Recent Mullins domination of Monday feature

The opening night feature race, the Connacht Hotel (Q.R.) Handicap over 2 miles and 179 yards has 23 runners declared. This race has been won by a Mullins-trained horse eight of the past nine years – Willie 5 times, Emmet twice and Tony once.

Willie Mullins will be represented by Sirius – a 50/1 winner of the race in 2024 – Too Bossy For Us and Tounsivator this year, while Emmet will has Filey Bay and Teed Up. Only three favourites have won this race in the past 12 years.

Power Of Knowledge to debut

Power Of Knowledge, Annie Power’s third foal, will make his racecourse debut in the Ray Dooley Monami Construction Flat Race at 8.20pm – the final race on Monday’s card.

Carrying the colours of J.P. McManus, the Willie Mullins-trained four-year-old son of Camelot is still a colt, and will be the mount of the handler’s son, Patrick, who won this bumper in 2024 aboard My Great Mate.

The son of Nathaniel, Primer Contender, has changed trainer since his Dromahane Point-to-Point victory in April. Prepared on that occasion by Seán Doyle, the gelding is now handled by Gordon Elliott.

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