Colm Quinn BMW Mile Handicap is Galway Tuesday feature

Day two of Galway Races 2026 is Tribes Tuesday evening, with the first of an eight-race card going to post at 4.40pm.

Colm Quinn BMW sponsors the night’s feature, the Colm Quinn BMW Mile Handicap at 6.45pm, along with three other races.

Kennedy’s choices

Lizzie Twigg, a former bumper winner and unbeaten in two hurdles’ starts, contests the opening Listed Colm Quinn BMW Novice Hurdle at 4.40pm. The daughter of Poet’s Word is the choice of jockey Jack Kennedy, who could have chosen the other Gordon Elliott chance, Porcupine Bank, who is two wins from three runs over the smaller obstacles. Sam Ewing takes the mount on the bay Order Of St George gelding instead.

Henry de Bromhead’s Gomez Addams, a course winner, and a Listowel hurdles’ victor, is likely to be involved in the business end of the race, as should the Willie Mullins-handled Magico, whose run in Punchestown the last day when finishing last of five, is not a true reflection of the Le Havre gelding’s ability.

My Great Mate, who Patrick Mullins has talked up prior to Galway, runs in the Latin Quarter Beginners Chase at 5.10pm. Despite a somewhat inconsistent record of only two wins from six hurdle starts, Paul Townend sticks with the Jukebox Jury seven-year-old, despite being beaten in this race in 2025. He has been out of action since last September, which might be a slight concern.

The 147-rated hurdler, Bowensonfire, represents Gordon Elliott’s Cullentra House team. A five-time career winner, who is ground versatile, ran most recently over hurdles at Limerick in June. He will be ridden by Jack Kennedy, who had a choice of three horses in the race.

Colm Quinn BMW Mile Handicap is night’s feature

The day two highlight, the Colm Quinn BMW Mile Handicap (Premier Handicap) sees last year’s winner Dunum return for more. The Natalia Luipini eight-year-old, was also third in another handicap at the Galway Races last season and seems to enjoy the track. Billy Lee, who had an impressive win on Trean for Billy Twomey last night, will be hoping for further success in this €120,000 race.

Mick Mulvaney, whose horses have been in great form recently, trains Ribee, a course and distance winner last year. The four-year-old son of Ribchester last contested a Listed race an Leopardstown, and the drop in standard tonight should be to his liking.

Dylan Browne McMonagle, a winner on Monday night, partners Joseph O’Brien’s Hardy Warrior, who will wear cheekpieces. O’Brien, who competed a double yesterday, had this chestnut colt competing in a Group 3 at ParisLongchamp back in April, meaning the three-year-old is clearly well-thought of.

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