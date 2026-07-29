Tote Galway Plate Day at Ballybrit

Wednesday is Tote Galway Plate Day with a seven-race card getting underway at 5.05pm.

The evening’s featured race, the Tote Galway Plate, worth €270,000, goes to post at 6.40pm.

Gilligan going for third Plate win

Gordon Elliott has won the race twice in the last three years – with Ash Tree Meadow in 2023 and Western Fold in 2025 – with both winners ridden by local jockey Danny Gilligan.

This afternoon the Cullentra House handler will saddle four runners – Three Card Brag (Kevin Healy), Nowhatdoyouthink (Jack Kennedy), Maxxum (Danny Gilligan) and King Of Kingsfield (Josh Halford).

Four runners for Mullins

Champion trainer Willie Mullins, who last won the Tote Galway Plate with Royal Rendezvous, is responsible for four horses in the Grade 3 contest, namely Funiculi Funicula, the choice of Paul Townend, King Alexander (Daniel King), Spread Boss Ted (Brian Hayes) and Ballygunner Castle (Danny Mullins).

County Waterford handler Henry de Bromhead has three runners in the race – Downmexicoway, who will be ridden by Darragh O’Keeffe, the French-bred Nouvotic (Mike O’Connor), and Gorgeous Tom, from whose weight Patrick O’Brien will take five pounds.

2025 runner-up Jesse Evans contests Galway Plate

Noel Meade, who won the main prize with Pinkerton in 2024, returns to Ballybrit with last season’s runner-up Jesse Evans, the mount of Sam Ewing.

J.P. McManus, often mob handed in the race, relies on the Gavin Cromwell-trained Perceval Legallois, who will be the mount of McManus’ retained rider, Harry Cobden.

Course winners Rocky’s Diamond, from the Declan Queally yard, and Ol Man Dingle, from Eoin Griffin’s Kilkenny barn, are other interesting runners in the 2 mile 6 furlongs and 111 yards highlight.

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