Orandi gives Tony Martin & Robbie Colgan Mile Handicap

Tony Martin, who has enjoyed much success at Galway Races, landed the Colm Quinn BMW Mile Handicap with Orandi (16/1) on Tuesday evening before a crowd of 13,059.

Orandi, an eight-year-old son of Morandi, was third in the same contest last season, but went two places better tonight as he and rider Robbie Colgan saw off the Ado McGuinness-trained favourite, Pierre Royal (7/2) and Adam Caffrey by one-and-three-quarter lengths.

A neck behind the Lusk handler’s bay son of Blue Point was Jagged Edge (15/2), from the Stephen Thorne yard, in third in the hands of three-pound claimer Jack Kearney. Hardy Warrior (9/2), who had pattern race experience prior to this Premier Handicap finished fourth for Dylan Browne McMonagle and Joseph O’Brien, a further length-and-a-half back.

Lizzie Twigg takes Listed Novice Hurdle

Lizzie Twigg (5/2) gave Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy the opening Listed Colm Quinn BMW Novice Hurdle. The five-year-old bumper winner, who is now unbeaten in three starts over obstacles, carried Elliott’s own colours to victory, coming home two-and-a-half lengths ahead of Fastnet Crystal (4/1), with the other Elliott-trained runner, Porcupine Bank (9/2) in third, one-and-a-quarter lengths in arrears of the Joseph O’Brien-handled runner-up.

Frankie John takes beginners’ chase

Frankie John (15/8), winner of a bumper at Galway last summer, returned successfully to Ballybrit on Tuesday when taking the Latin Quarter Beginners Chase over 2 miles 2 furlongs and 54 yards. The six-year-old grey son of Walk In The Park tracked the race leader Eclipse Chaser (28/1) and Danny Mullins for much of the race before coming to the stands’ side on entering the straight. The Denis Hogan inmate battled up the hill as he held off challenges from eventual second Bowensonfire (9/2), third-place finisher My Great Mate (7/1), and race favourite Love Me Tender (6/4f), who eventually finished in fourth.

𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐢𝐞 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧 hangs tough in the Latin Quarter Beginners’ Chase @Galway_Races for @d_g_hogan and Dan King 👊 pic.twitter.com/UPd9HAhyir — Racing TV (@RacingTV) July 28, 2026

Samnina wins for Harrington & Foley

Samnina (4/1), who ran fourth at odds of 50/1 to the Aidan O’Brien-trained Alpha at The Curragh last month, broke her maiden this evening when claiming the Colm Quinn BMW Irish EBF Maiden over seven furlongs. Ridden by Shane Foley, for Jessica Harrington, the juvenile Sea The Moon filly held off joint-favourite, Madam Secretary (3/1jf), by three-quarters-of-a-length, with Silver Kiss (9/2) the same distance further back in third place for Dermot Weld and Chris Hayes.

Samnina (Sea The Moon) kicks on from an eyecatching Curragh debut to cooly lands the spoils for @Jessica_Racing in the @ColmQuinn_bmw @IrishEBF_ Fillies’ Maiden @Galway_Races pic.twitter.com/nTU7fBPxSb — Racing TV (@RacingTV) July 28, 2026

McGuinness 1-2-4 in Handicap

Ado McGuinness completed a 1-2-4 in The caulfieldindustrial.com Handicap, race six on the card. Last week’s Naas winner, Eddie G (7/2 favourite) led the McGuinness Team, taking the win under Donegal jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle. His stable companion, Go Athletico (15/2) was second in the hands of 2026 Betfred Epsom Derby-winning rider Ronan Whelan, three-quarters-of-a-length behind at the finishing line. Denis Hogan, who earlier in the evening won the Latin Quarter Beginners Chase with Frankie John, took third in this handicap courtesy of Alfred Tennyson (18/1) and Joey Sheridan, while Goal Exceeded (11/2) – another McGuinness horse – was fourth with Adam Caffrey in the saddle.

Tell Us This (12/1), who was 0 from 7 runs over fences prior to today, won the Colm Quinn BMW Handicap Chase for Andrew McNamara and Conor Stone-Walsh. A dual career hurdle winner, the seven-year-old bay Westerner gelding accounted for Herja (16/1) and Leave In Secret (11/1) by two-and-a-half lengths and the same in the 2 miles 2 furlongs and 54 yards race.

The Aga Khan Studs had a 1-2 in The Caulfield Industrial Irish EBF Maiden. The Johnny Murtagh-prepared Sindagan (9/4jf) and Ben Cohen got the better of Almeiyda (6/1) from the Dermot Weld stable, while the finale of Tuesday evening’s meeting, The Caulfield Industrial Handicap, went the way of Lady Arwen (12/1) for Conor O’Dwyer and Billy Lee.

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