Brave and determined Kitzbuhel lands G1 Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Kitzbuhel, winner of the Grade 1 Brown Advisory Novices' Chase, surrounded by delighted winning connections. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

Kitzbuhel (11/1) was bravery personified as he led from the start to land the Grade 1 Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham.

Ridden by Harry Cobden, the six-year-old French-bred grey gave his trainer Willie Mullins a 1-2 as the Paul Townend-ridden Final Demand (7/2) was runner-up three-quarters-of-a-length behind the winner.

Salver (25/1), with Caoilin Quinn in the saddle, was third for handler Gary Moore, two-and-a-quarter lengths behind Final Demand.

Kitzbuhel, owned by Corkman Joe Donnelly, provided Willie Mullins with a Grade 1 double on the day.

It was an eighth Cheltenham Festival win for the Donnellys, a seventh for jockey Harry Cobden and a 117th success for trainer Willie Mullins.

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
