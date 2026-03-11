HomeNewsMullins G1 treble as Il Etait Temps wins Champion Chase
Mullins G1 treble as Il Etait Temps wins Champion Chase

Il Etait Temps, with Paul Townend aboard, is a third Grade 1 success today for trainer Willie Mullins. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

Il Etait Temps (5/2) landed a third Grade 1 for Willie Mullins on day two of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival.

The son of Jukebox Jury, ridden by Lisgoold, Co Cork-born Paul Townend, ran out an emphatic 10-length winner of the BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase despite a final-fence error.

A faller on his previous start at Ascot on 17 January, the eight-year-old grey was back to form with this his seventh Grade 1 success.

The British-trained pair of filled the places: Libberty Hunter was runner-up at 50/1, while L’Eau Du Sud was third at 13/2.

Majborough the 5/6 favourite, in the colours of J.P. McManus, could only finish in seventh place after some major jumping errors over the two-mile race.

His defeat continues the poor record of odds-on favourites in the Champion Chase – he is now the 14th odds-on shot to taste defeat in the race this century.

