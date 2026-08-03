Beth Coulter makes history with Women’s Irish Challenge victory

Kirkistown Castle Golf Club member Beth Coulter made history by winning the Women’s Irish Challenge in her professional debut.

The 22-year-old becomes the first Irish female professional golfer to win a professional tournament on home soil.

Coulter produced a composed display to secure a dream victory at Malahide Golf Club and write her name into the history books.

Speaking after her win, the Co Down golfer admitted:

“To win on home soil, in front of so many family, friends and Irish supporters, is incredibly special and something I’ll remember forever. The atmosphere all week was amazing and the support I received has been incredible.

The course was in fantastic condition and the greens at Malahide were probably the best I’ve played on since coming back to Europe.”

Having announced prior to the tournament that she would begin her professional career at the Women’s Irish Challenge, Coulter could not have scripted a better start. Her victory not only marks the perfect beginning to her life as a professional golfer but also represents a landmark moment for Irish women’s golf.

The triumph is another remarkable milestone in what has already been an outstanding golfing journey. A two-time Curtis Cup representative for Britain & Ireland, Coulter enjoyed one of the most distinguished amateur careers of her generation, representing Ireland around the world at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, the World Amateur Team Championships, European Team Championships and numerous elite international events.

Tournament organisers hailed the victory as a defining moment for both Irish golf and the Women’s Irish Challenge, reinforcing the event’s growing reputation as one of the premier tournaments on the LET Access Series and a launchpad for future stars of the professional game.

Neil Manchip, High Performance Director at Golf Ireland, said:

“To win your first professional event is an incredible achievement, but to do it on home soil and become the first Irish female professional golfer to win a professional tournament in Ireland makes it truly historic.”

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