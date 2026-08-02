Dunum wins ‘Ahonoora’ Handicap for second time

Dunum (11/1) won the final day feature, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Ahonoora Handicap (Premier Handicap) for a second time this afternoon at Galway.

Course specialist and winner of the race in 2023, before finishing third in both 2024 and 2025, the Natalia Luipini-trained eight-year-old ran 13th at the course earlier this week, but ran out an impressive victor of the seven-furlong contest on Sunday for Downpatrick owner, Maurice Burns.

Dunum 🤝 @Galway_Races Another course-and-distance win for the Natalia Lupini-trained gelding under Billy Lee in the @IrishEBF_ Ahonoora Handicap 💥 pic.twitter.com/gk0tlzXbNq — Racing TV (@RacingTV) August 2, 2026

Timurshah wins again

Despite an increase of 16 lbs for a course and distance win on Monday, Timurshah (7/2) doubled up at Galway, when taking the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle in fine fashion for four-pound claimer Conor Smithers and Kildare-based handler Aidan Melia.

Willie Mullins final day double

Blood Destiny (5/1) and Paul Townend gave Willie Mullins a second winner today, and his 9th of the week, when claiming the Lord Hemphill Memorial Handicap Chase.

Blood Destiny 😍 A comfortable win in the Lord Hemphill Memorial Handicap Chase @Galway_Races @WillieMullinsNH | @PTownend pic.twitter.com/LV92exhGO3 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) August 2, 2026

Owned by the Roaringwater Syndicate, Blood Destiny, runner-up last time to Jesse Evans at Listowel, gave weight all round this afternoon but held off the challenge of Coming Up Easy (4/1) and Darragh O’Keeffe, by three-and-three-quarter lengths.

Caher Roes Den (9/2), in the colours of Simon Brookhouse, won the Kenny Galway Puegeot Handicap Hurdle, the first part of his final day Mullins double. Ridden by his nephew, Danny, the gelding improved on his Downpatrrick fourth-place stable debut run for Closutton, when taking Sunday’s event by three-and-three-quarter lengths from Mr Master Mc (9/1) and seven-pound claimer Thomas O’Connor.

Mullins, with nine winners this week, was named leading trainer at Balllybit for an 11th time.

Henry de Bromhead and his stable jockey, Darragh O’Keeffe, were on the mark in the Kinlay Hostel Handicap Chase, over the Tote Galway Plate distance of 2 miles 6 furlongs and 111 yards, with Jukebox Johnny (9/2). The grey gelding, by Jukebox Judy and bred by Victor Connolly of Burgage Stud, had four lengths in hand on Drop A Threat (6/1) and Danny Mullins at the finishing line.

🎵😍 Jukebox Johnny finishes best of all to win the Kinlay Hostel Handicap Chase under Darragh O’Keeffe for @HenrydeBromhead @Galway_Races pic.twitter.com/4GfGWHj1Re — Racing TV (@RacingTV) August 2, 2026

Blue Blue Moon (14/1) and Patrick McGettigan gave Johnny Murtagh and Moyglare Stud Farm a win in the Salthill Village Handicap, while the final race of Galway Races Summer Festival 2026 went to Galway-owned Caisleán Gear (13/2) for trainer Andy Slattery and jockey Adam Ryan, beating the Willie Mullins-trained 2/11 favourite, Linford.

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