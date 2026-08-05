Francis Derwin & Parvati Aeg win Dublin Horse Show opener

Irish combinations started well on the first day of the 2026 Gallagher Dublin Horse Show at the RDS, taking two of the top-three places in the opening class in the International Arena.

Francis Derwin and Parvati Aeg were first to have the Irish tricolour raised in the Laya Arena, as they claimed the 1.45m Speed Stakes on Wednesday afternoon.

Their clear round in a time of 54.21 seconds was enough for the win, ahead of Tipperary’s Tom Wachman with Obora’s Laura, who were also clear, but in a slower time of 56.40 seconds.

The podium was completed by France’s Robin Lesqueren and Galax du Rouet – they also left all poles in places, stopping the timer in 57.21 seconds.

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