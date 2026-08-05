Jodan Coyle double as King Kannan GP wins Sport Ireland Classic

Jordan Coyle was the riding star of day one of the Gallagher Dublin Horse Show 2026 as the Derry rider won two of the classes in the International Arena.

He won the Laya Arena Stakes in the early afternoon and followed up with success in the day’s feature contest, the CSIO5* Sport Ireland Classic this evening.

In the 1.55m class, a total of 55 combinations – 16 of them from Ireland – took up the challenge of the Alan Wade-designed course.

The home representatives dominated the class, taking six of the first seven places.

Coyle and the nine-year-old chestnut ran out winners with a clear round in a time of 65.49 seconds.

Their nearest rivals were Cork’s Shane Sweetnam with Pia Maria H. The mare also produced a clear round, as she stopped the clock at 66.97 seconds.

The all-Irish podium was completed by Tipperary’s Tom Wachman. Riding the Coolmore Showjumping-owned Do It Easy, they left all fences in tact as they crossed the finishing line with a clear in 67.99 seconds.

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