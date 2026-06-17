Leinster v Bulls Preview, Team News, Betting Odds & Prediction

Leinster v Vodacom Bulls Preview: Croke Park Set For Huge URC Final Rematch

The BKT United Rugby Championship reaches its climax on Friday night as Leinster Rugby face the Vodacom Bulls at Croke Park in a repeat of last season’s Grand Final.

Kick-off is at 7.30pm, with the match live on Premier Sports 1.

For Leinster, this is another chance to underline their domestic dominance and retain the URC crown. For the Bulls, now under Johan Ackermann, it is an opportunity to finally end their URC final heartbreak after three previous defeats on the biggest stage.

Leinster Team News: Porter Ruled Out, Doris And Sheehan Doubts

Leinster have been dealt a significant blow with Andrew Porter ruled out of Friday night’s final.

Caelan Doris and Dan Sheehan will both require further assessment before a decision is made on their availability later in the week.

There are no further updates on Ryan Baird, Jack Boyle, Will Connors, Hugh Cooney, RG Snyman, Charlie Tector and Paddy McCarthy.

Porter’s absence is particularly significant given the strength of the Bulls scrum. If Doris or Sheehan are also ruled out, Leinster’s forward pack will face an even bigger challenge against one of the most physical sides in the competition.

Recent Form

Leinster URC Form

17 April 2026: Leinster 29-21 Ulster

25 April 2026: Benetton Rugby 29-26 Leinster

09 May 2026: Leinster 31-7 Lions

16 May 2026: Leinster 68-14 Ospreys

30 May 2026: Leinster 59-10 Lions

06 June 2026: Leinster 20-11 Stormers

Leinster have won five of their last six URC fixtures, scoring 233 points and conceding just 92. That gives them an average of 38.8 points scored per game and only 15.3 conceded.

Their only defeat in their last six first-team matches was the 41-19 Investec Champions Cup Final defeat to Bordeaux-Bègles.

Vodacom Bulls URC Form

17 April 2026: Bulls 47-7 Dragons

25 April 2026: Bulls 23-21 Scarlets

09 May 2026: Bulls 54-19 Zebre Parma

16 May 2026: Bulls 45-19 Benetton Rugby

30 May 2026: Bulls 45-14 Munster

06 June 2026: Bulls 22-21 Glasgow Warriors

The Bulls arrive in Dublin in outstanding form. They have won their last eight URC fixtures since losing to the DHL Stormers in March.

Across their last six games, the Pretoria side have scored 236 points and conceded 101, averaging 39.3 points per game.

History Beckons At Croke Park

This will be Leinster’s 13th BKT United Rugby Championship Grand Final. Their record currently stands at eight wins and four defeats.

Their only defeat in their last eight final appearances came against Connacht at Scottish Gas Murrayfield in 2016, when they lost 20-10.

Leinster’s 32-7 victory over the Bulls in last season’s Grand Final remains the largest winning margin in a URC Grand Final.

Croke Park has also been a significant venue for Leinster. They have played six previous matches at GAA headquarters, including last season’s final. Their only defeat at the venue came in their most recent visit, a 31-14 loss to Munster in Round 4.

Bulls Chasing First URC Title

This will be the Vodacom Bulls’ fourth Grand Final appearance across the five URC seasons.

They are still chasing their first title, having lost to the Stormers in 2022, Glasgow Warriors in 2024 and Leinster twelve months ago.

However, the Bulls do have serious pedigree in finals. They won all three of their Super Rugby Finals in 2007, 2009 and 2010.

The Bulls have also shown they can travel to Ireland and win. They have visited Ireland on 12 occasions, winning four times. No other South African team has managed more than two victories in Ireland.

Recent Meetings

22 April 2023: Bulls 62-7 Leinster

29 March 2024: Leinster 47-14 Bulls

15 June 2024: Bulls 25-20 Leinster

22 March 2025: Bulls 21-20 Leinster

14 June 2025: Leinster 32-7 Bulls

04 October 2025: Bulls 39-31 Leinster

The last six meetings are split evenly at three wins each.

The two sides have met in three previous URC play-off fixtures, with the Bulls holding a 2-1 advantage thanks to semi-final victories in 2022 and 2024. Leinster, however, won the biggest meeting of all when they defeated the Bulls in last season’s Grand Final.

The Forward Battle Could Decide Everything

Former Springbok captain Victor Matfield believes the Bulls must attack Leinster physically if they are to win the final.

His view is that the Bulls should lean heavily on their scrum and driving maul rather than getting drawn into a loose kicking contest. Bordeaux-Bègles caused Leinster serious problems through forward dominance in the Champions Cup Final, and the Bulls have the pack to attempt something similar.

With Porter unavailable and Doris and Sheehan still uncertain, this is the area where Johan Ackermann’s side will surely look to squeeze Leinster.

If the Bulls can win scrum penalties, maul effectively between the two 10-metre lines and force Leinster to defend repeated heavy carries, they have a real route to victory.

Will The Bulls Target Sam Prendergast?

One of the most fascinating tactical questions surrounds Sam Prendergast.

There is no doubt about his attacking talent. His passing range, vision and kicking game have helped Leinster reach another URC Final, and with Ciarán Frawley set to join Connacht, Leinster appear to have committed to Prendergast as their long-term first-choice number ten, with Harry Byrne providing cover from the bench.

However, his defence remains a talking point.

Prendergast did not make Leinster’s matchday 23 for the Champions Cup Final defeat to Bordeaux-Bègles, which led many to question whether the coaching staff had concerns about the physical challenge in that game.

Expect the Bulls to test him.

Handré Pollard is one of the best tactical kickers in world rugby and will look to put Prendergast under pressure positionally. More importantly, powerful Bulls carriers such as Cameron Hanekom, Marcell Coetzee, Harold Vorster and David Kriel are likely to attack the Leinster number ten channel whenever possible.

If Prendergast can stand up defensively and still control the game with his boot and passing, it could become a defining performance in his young career. If the Bulls consistently expose that channel, it may become one of the major storylines of the final.

Nacewa Praises Nienaber’s Defensive Impact

Former Leinster great Isa Nacewa has praised the influence of senior coach Jacques Nienaber and the evolution of Leinster’s defence.

Nacewa compared the current system to the Stuart Lancaster era, noting the width, spacing, decision-making at rucks, line speed and aggressive front-line pressure.

That defensive system will be tested severely by a Bulls side averaging almost 40 points per game across their last six URC fixtures.

Key Players

Leinster

Jamison Gibson-Park – Leinster’s tempo-setter and one of the best scrum-halves in the world.

Sam Prendergast – His attacking quality is obvious, but the Bulls will almost certainly test him defensively.

James Lowe – A proven big-game performer capable of changing matches with a single touch. This will be his final game for Leinster, giving him one last chance to sign off with silverware.

Josh van der Flier – His breakdown work and defensive engine will be vital against a powerful Bulls pack.

Vodacom Bulls

Handré Pollard – A World Cup-winning out-half and the Bulls’ leading points scorer with 127 points.

Embrose Papier – Dangerous around the fringes and the Bulls’ top try scorer with 12 tries.

Cameron Hanekom – One of the most exciting young forwards in South African rugby.

Wilco Louw – A major scrum weapon who could become even more influential with Porter absent.

Top Scorers

Leinster

Josh Kenny – 9 tries

Scott Penny – 6 tries

Jimmy O’Brien – 5 tries

Tommy O’Brien – 5 tries

Vodacom Bulls

Embrose Papier – 12 tries

Johan Grobbelaar – 10 tries

Cheswill Jooste – 5 tries

Harold Vorster – 5 tries

Marcell Coetzee – 5 tries

Willie le Roux – 5 tries

Betting Odds

The bookmakers have Leinster as favourites, but the market suggests a much tighter contest than last season’s one-sided Grand Final.

Match Odds

Leinster: 4/9

4/9 Draw: 19/1

19/1 Vodacom Bulls: 7/4

Handicap Betting

Leinster -5: 10/11

10/11 Draw -5: 20/1

20/1 Bulls +5: 10/11

The five-point handicap reflects how close this contest could be. Leinster’s home advantage, finals experience and defensive system make them deserved favourites, but the Bulls’ physicality, set-piece power and eight-match winning run make them dangerous outsiders.

Best Bet: Leinster to win by 1-12 points.

Prediction

This has all the ingredients of a classic final.

Leinster have the experience, the home advantage and the defensive structure to retain their title. The Bulls have the power, momentum and tactical route to cause serious problems, particularly through the scrum, maul and the Prendergast defensive channel.

If Doris and Sheehan are passed fit, Leinster should have enough balance to withstand the Bulls’ physical assault. If either misses out, the game becomes much more dangerous for Leo Cullen’s side.

The Bulls should make this far closer than last season, but Leinster’s big-game control, Gibson-Park’s tempo and the emotional edge of James Lowe’s final appearance may just get them over the line.

Predicted Score: Leinster 26-22 Vodacom Bulls

Expect a fierce, physical and tactical final decided by fine margins, with the battle up front and the pressure on Sam Prendergast likely to determine who lifts the URC trophy at Croke Park.

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