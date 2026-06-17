Live Sport This Weekend: GAA, World Cup, Rugby, Royal Ascot and Tennis

Live Sport This Weekend: GAA, FIFA World Cup, Rugby, Royal Ascot and Queen’s Club



Sports fans are in for another packed weekend of live action, with GAA Championship fixtures, FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, rugby finals and semi-finals, Royal Ascot and Queen’s Club tennis all available across TV and streaming platforms.

The weekend schedule includes major All-Ireland SFC and SHC fixtures, Tailteann Cup action, FIFA World Cup games live on RTÉ2, the Gallagher Premiership Rugby final, French Top 14 semi-finals, Royal Ascot on Virgin Media One and the Queen’s Club men’s singles final.

Friday 19 June

19:25 – Kildare v Tyrone, All-Ireland Minor Football Semi-Final – TG4

– Kildare v Tyrone, All-Ireland Minor Football Semi-Final – 20:00 – USA v Australia, FIFA World Cup 2026 – RTÉ2

– USA v Australia, FIFA World Cup 2026 – 20:05 – Toulouse v Racing 92, Top 14 Semi-Final – Premier Sports 2

– Toulouse v Racing 92, Top 14 Semi-Final – 23:00 – Scotland v Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 – RTÉ2

– Scotland v Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 – 01:30 – Brazil v Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026 – RTÉ2

– Brazil v Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026 – 04:00 – Turkey v Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 – RTÉ2

Saturday 20 June

09:45 – Adult Handball Semi-Finals – Spórt TG4 YouTube

– Adult Handball Semi-Finals – 12:50 – Donegal v Mayo, Munster SFC Round 3 – TG4

– Donegal v Mayo, Munster SFC Round 3 – 12:55 – Tyrone v Meath, Leinster SFC Round 3 – Spórt TG4 YouTube

– Tyrone v Meath, Leinster SFC Round 3 – 14:00 – Barbarians v South Africa, Rugby Test Match – Premier Sports 2

– Barbarians v South Africa, Rugby Test Match – 14:45 – Armagh v Waterford, Ulster SFC Round 3 – TG4

– Armagh v Waterford, Ulster SFC Round 3 – 14:55 – Tipperary v Kildare, Leinster SFC Round 3 – Spórt TG4 YouTube

– Tipperary v Kildare, Leinster SFC Round 3 – 15:00 – Down v Fermanagh, Tailteann Cup – RTÉ2

– Down v Fermanagh, Tailteann Cup – 15:00 – Northampton v Exeter Chiefs, Gallagher Premiership Final – ITV4 / TNT Sports 1

– Northampton v Exeter Chiefs, Gallagher Premiership Final – 15:45 – Cork v Derry, All-Ireland Minor Football Semi-Final – TG4 Player

– Cork v Derry, All-Ireland Minor Football Semi-Final – 16:00 – Kerry v Armagh, All-Ireland SFC – GAA+

– Kerry v Armagh, All-Ireland SFC – 17:00 – Offaly v Wicklow, Tailteann Cup – RTÉ News

– Offaly v Wicklow, Tailteann Cup – 17:00 – South Africa v AUNZ Invitational XV, Rugby Test Match – Premier Sports 2

– South Africa v AUNZ Invitational XV, Rugby Test Match – 18:00 – Netherlands v Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2026 – RTÉ2

– Netherlands v Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2026 – 18:15 – Mayo v Meath, All-Ireland SFC – GAA+

– Mayo v Meath, All-Ireland SFC – 19:00 – Clare v Dublin, All-Ireland SHC – RTÉ1 / GAA+

– Clare v Dublin, All-Ireland SHC – 19:25 – Kildare v Tyrone, All-Ireland Minor Football Semi-Final – TG4

– Kildare v Tyrone, All-Ireland Minor Football Semi-Final – 20:05 – Montpellier v Stade Français, Top 14 Semi-Final – Premier Sports 1

– Montpellier v Stade Français, Top 14 Semi-Final – 21:00 – Germany v Ivory Coast, FIFA World Cup 2026 – RTÉ2

– Germany v Ivory Coast, FIFA World Cup 2026 – 01:00 – Ecuador v Curaçao, FIFA World Cup 2026 – RTÉ2

– Ecuador v Curaçao, FIFA World Cup 2026 – 05:00 – Tunisia v Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026 – RTÉ2

Sunday 21 June

13:15 – Dublin v Donegal, All-Ireland SFC – RTÉ1

– Dublin v Donegal, All-Ireland SFC – 13:20 – Queen’s Club Men’s Singles Final – BBC One Northern Ireland HD

– Queen’s Club Men’s Singles Final – 15:30 – Cork v Offaly, All-Ireland SHC – RTÉ1 / GAA+

– Cork v Offaly, All-Ireland SHC – 16:00 – Monaghan v Westmeath, All-Ireland SFC – GAA+

– Monaghan v Westmeath, All-Ireland SFC – 17:00 – Spain v Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2026 – RTÉ2

– Spain v Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2026 – 20:00 – Belgium v Iran, FIFA World Cup 2026 – RTÉ2

– Belgium v Iran, FIFA World Cup 2026 – 23:00 – Uruguay v Cape Verde, FIFA World Cup 2026 – RTÉ2

– Uruguay v Cape Verde, FIFA World Cup 2026 – 02:00 – New Zealand v Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026 – RTÉ2

Royal Ascot Live on Virgin Media One

Royal Ascot continues from Wednesday to Saturday, with live coverage each day from 1:30pm to 6:30pm on Virgin Media One.

FIFA World Cup 2026 on RTÉ2

The FIFA World Cup 2026 continues throughout the weekend, with all listed matches live on RTÉ2. Key fixtures include USA v Australia, Scotland v Morocco, Brazil v Haiti, Netherlands v Sweden, Germany v Ivory Coast, Spain v Saudi Arabia and Belgium v Iran.

Weekend Highlights

Dublin v Donegal in the All-Ireland SFC

Clare v Dublin and Cork v Offaly in the All-Ireland SHC

Northampton v Exeter Chiefs in the Gallagher Premiership Final

Toulouse v Racing 92 and Montpellier v Stade Français in the Top 14 semi-finals

Queen’s Club Men’s Singles Final

Royal Ascot live on Virgin Media One

FIFA World Cup 2026 matches live on RTÉ2

SportsNewsIreland.com will continue to provide live sport listings, fixtures, previews, TV information and match coverage throughout the weekend.

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