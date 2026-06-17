Live Sport This Weekend: GAA, World Cup, Rugby, Royal Ascot and Tennis

Live Sport This Weekend: GAA, FIFA World Cup, Rugby, Royal Ascot and Queen’s Club
Sports fans are in for another packed weekend of live action, with GAA Championship fixtures, FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, rugby finals and semi-finals, Royal Ascot and Queen’s Club tennis all available across TV and streaming platforms.
The weekend schedule includes major All-Ireland SFC and SHC fixtures, Tailteann Cup action, FIFA World Cup games live on RTÉ2, the Gallagher Premiership Rugby final, French Top 14 semi-finals, Royal Ascot on Virgin Media One and the Queen’s Club men’s singles final.
Friday 19 June
- 19:25 – Kildare v Tyrone, All-Ireland Minor Football Semi-Final – TG4
- 20:00 – USA v Australia, FIFA World Cup 2026 – RTÉ2
- 20:05 – Toulouse v Racing 92, Top 14 Semi-Final – Premier Sports 2
- 23:00 – Scotland v Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 – RTÉ2
- 01:30 – Brazil v Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026 – RTÉ2
- 04:00 – Turkey v Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 – RTÉ2
Saturday 20 June
- 09:45 – Adult Handball Semi-Finals – Spórt TG4 YouTube
- 12:50 – Donegal v Mayo, Munster SFC Round 3 – TG4
- 12:55 – Tyrone v Meath, Leinster SFC Round 3 – Spórt TG4 YouTube
- 14:00 – Barbarians v South Africa, Rugby Test Match – Premier Sports 2
- 14:45 – Armagh v Waterford, Ulster SFC Round 3 – TG4
- 14:55 – Tipperary v Kildare, Leinster SFC Round 3 – Spórt TG4 YouTube
- 15:00 – Down v Fermanagh, Tailteann Cup – RTÉ2
- 15:00 – Northampton v Exeter Chiefs, Gallagher Premiership Final – ITV4 / TNT Sports 1
- 15:45 – Cork v Derry, All-Ireland Minor Football Semi-Final – TG4 Player
- 16:00 – Kerry v Armagh, All-Ireland SFC – GAA+
- 17:00 – Offaly v Wicklow, Tailteann Cup – RTÉ News
- 17:00 – South Africa v AUNZ Invitational XV, Rugby Test Match – Premier Sports 2
- 18:00 – Netherlands v Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2026 – RTÉ2
- 18:15 – Mayo v Meath, All-Ireland SFC – GAA+
- 19:00 – Clare v Dublin, All-Ireland SHC – RTÉ1 / GAA+
- 19:25 – Kildare v Tyrone, All-Ireland Minor Football Semi-Final – TG4
- 20:05 – Montpellier v Stade Français, Top 14 Semi-Final – Premier Sports 1
- 21:00 – Germany v Ivory Coast, FIFA World Cup 2026 – RTÉ2
- 01:00 – Ecuador v Curaçao, FIFA World Cup 2026 – RTÉ2
- 05:00 – Tunisia v Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026 – RTÉ2
Sunday 21 June
- 13:15 – Dublin v Donegal, All-Ireland SFC – RTÉ1
- 13:20 – Queen’s Club Men’s Singles Final – BBC One Northern Ireland HD
- 15:30 – Cork v Offaly, All-Ireland SHC – RTÉ1 / GAA+
- 16:00 – Monaghan v Westmeath, All-Ireland SFC – GAA+
- 17:00 – Spain v Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2026 – RTÉ2
- 20:00 – Belgium v Iran, FIFA World Cup 2026 – RTÉ2
- 23:00 – Uruguay v Cape Verde, FIFA World Cup 2026 – RTÉ2
- 02:00 – New Zealand v Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026 – RTÉ2
Royal Ascot Live on Virgin Media One
Royal Ascot continues from Wednesday to Saturday, with live coverage each day from 1:30pm to 6:30pm on Virgin Media One.
FIFA World Cup 2026 on RTÉ2
The FIFA World Cup 2026 continues throughout the weekend, with all listed matches live on RTÉ2. Key fixtures include USA v Australia, Scotland v Morocco, Brazil v Haiti, Netherlands v Sweden, Germany v Ivory Coast, Spain v Saudi Arabia and Belgium v Iran.
Weekend Highlights
- Dublin v Donegal in the All-Ireland SFC
- Clare v Dublin and Cork v Offaly in the All-Ireland SHC
- Northampton v Exeter Chiefs in the Gallagher Premiership Final
- Toulouse v Racing 92 and Montpellier v Stade Français in the Top 14 semi-finals
- Queen’s Club Men’s Singles Final
- Royal Ascot live on Virgin Media One
- FIFA World Cup 2026 matches live on RTÉ2
SportsNewsIreland.com will continue to provide live sport listings, fixtures, previews, TV information and match coverage throughout the weekend.