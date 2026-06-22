Leo Cullen to Step Down After 12 Years as Leinster Head Coach

Leo Cullen’s remarkable 12-year spell as Leinster head coach is set to come to an end, with the province expected to confirm that he will leave his role at the conclusion of the 2026/27 season.

The decision brings to a close one of the most successful coaching eras in Irish provincial rugby. Since taking charge in 2015, the former Leinster captain has overseen a period of sustained excellence, delivering the 2018 Champions Cup and six URC titles, including last Friday’s triumph.

However, his tenure will also be remembered for a series of agonising European near misses. Leinster reached five Champions Cup finals after their 2018 success but fell short in 2019, 2022, 2023, 2024 and again in 2026, leading to growing scrutiny over the province’s inability to convert dominance into European silverware.

End of an Era

Cullen has become synonymous with Leinster rugby, both as a player and coach. Under his leadership, the province consistently produced Ireland internationals and remained one of Europe’s strongest clubs, regularly reaching the latter stages of the Champions Cup and URC.

Yet the pressure surrounding those repeated final defeats intensified over recent seasons, despite domestic success.

The IRFU and Leinster are expected to begin the search for his successor ahead of the 2027 season.

Recent Comments Raised Eyebrows

While Cullen’s achievements on the field are unquestionable, the closing months of his tenure have also been marked by several unusual public comments.

Following Leinster’s Champions Cup campaign, Cullen criticised sections of the media over their coverage of the team, suggesting some journalists had created unnecessary negativity around the province. The remarks attracted attention, with many observers feeling criticism naturally accompanies a side with Leinster’s resources and expectations.

He also referenced what he described as online “Munster trolls”, claiming social media discourse had become increasingly toxic. While there is no doubt online abuse exists across all sports, some supporters felt Cullen’s focus on online commentary was an unusual distraction at a time when attention remained firmly on Leinster’s performances in Europe.

Legacy Secure

Despite those recent controversies, Cullen’s legacy is unlikely to be defined by his final press conferences.

Instead, he leaves having maintained Leinster as one of Europe’s elite clubs for more than a decade, helping develop the core of Ireland’s recent international success while delivering consistent silverware.

The challenge for his successor will be significant. Domestically, Leinster remain the benchmark. In Europe, however, the expectation will be to end a run of five Champions Cup final defeats and return the game’s biggest club prize to Dublin.

For Cullen, the final season of his tenure now presents one last opportunity to finish with the European title that has so narrowly eluded Leinster in recent years.

Speaking about his departure from the role Head Coach Leo Cullen said: “By the end of next season, in 2027, I will have been in my current job for 12 years. It’ll also be 32 years since I first represented Leinster as a Schools player! So, I think the timing will be right for me to move on to a new challenge.

“I managed 10 years as a player on different Leinster teams before moving to Leicester in 2005 and then returning to Leinster in 2007 to go on to experience some of the most amazing days imaginable.

“As many of you will know, I’m committed to Leinster up until the end of next season, and I intend to honour my contract, as I always have done.

“We’re moving back to Laya Arena at the start of next season, and we can’t wait for that homecoming. We also have players leaving Leinster and other players who’ll potentially be coming in. So, I think it’s good to have continuity and certainty heading into the summer.

“We have a fantastic group of coaches, staff and players here and I know the club will do everything to ensure continuity and stability – two cornerstones of Leinster Rugby.

“I want to thank the Leinster Professional Game Board, in particular Shane Nolan, Guy Easterby and Frank Doherty, for their support throughout this process and indeed during my time as Leinster Head Coach.

“And to my family, friends and all Leinster supporters a huge thanks also.”

Leinster Rugby CEO, Shane Nolan said: “I would like to thank Leo for everything he has done as the Head Coach of Leinster Rugby, his achievements in the role speak for themselves, including winning seven trophies in 11 years culminating in a brilliant URC Grand Final win at Croke Park last Friday. Leo has been a great player, coach and leader for Leinster and will always be held in the highest regard by anyone that has ever been fortunate enough to work with him.

“Leo and his coaching team are already well advanced in their planning for the new season and will continue to drive the high standards that have been a hallmark of his time as Head Coach and has seen Leinster consistently competing for trophies season after season. I am sure all Leinster supporters will join me in celebrating Leo and his achievements throughout his final year in charge.

“We have begun the process to recruit our new Head Coach and will work to ensure that we secure the best possible candidate to continue the success of Leinster Rugby.”

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