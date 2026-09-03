Pádraic Joyce Steps Down as Galway Football Manager

Pádraic Joyce has stepped down as manager of the Galway senior footballers, bringing his seven-year spell in charge to an end.

Galway GAA have confirmed that Pádraic Joyce is leaving his position as senior football manager after seven seasons at the helm.

The Killererin clubman had been contracted until the end of the 2028 season and indicated following Galway’s Championship exit in June that he intended to remain in charge.

However, Joyce has now decided to step away, leaving Galway GAA to begin the search for a new senior football management team.

Pádraic Joyce’s Galway Record Appointed: October 2019

Seasons in charge: Seven

Connacht titles: Four

All-Ireland final appearances: Two

Final season: 2026

Joyce calls time on Galway tenure

Joyce described managing Galway as both a privilege and an honour. He thanked the county’s players, supporters, backroom personnel and their families for the commitment they had shown throughout his time in charge.

He also confirmed that he intends to return to the stands as a supporter and wished the next management team well.

“It has been a privilege and an honour to manage my county.” Pádraic Joyce

Galway restored as Championship contenders

Joyce was appointed in October 2019 ahead of the 2020 season, having previously managed the Galway under-20 footballers.

After a difficult beginning to his senior tenure, he rebuilt Galway into one of the leading teams in the country and delivered four consecutive Connacht championships between 2022 and 2025.

Galway returned to the All-Ireland final in 2022, their first appearance in the decider for 21 years. They pushed Kerry throughout a closely contested final before eventually losing by four points.

Joyce brought Galway back to the final two years later. On that occasion, Armagh prevailed by a single point after a tense encounter at Croke Park. It was a dramatic game with the Galway players running up and down the field but the weren’t able to peg Armagh back.

Those two defeats meant Joyce was unable to add an All-Ireland title as a manager to the medals he won as one of Galway’s greatest players, but his team remained consistent contenders during the latter part of his tenure.

Disappointing end to 2026 campaign

Galway’s 2026 season did not reach the heights of the previous campaigns. Roscommon ended their run of four consecutive provincial titles before Dublin eliminated Joyce’s side at the All-Ireland quarter-final stage.

Speaking after the Dublin defeat, Joyce said that he still had two years remaining and believed Galway were moving in the right direction.

Speculation about his future continued during the summer. Galway officials initially dismissed reports that he was preparing to leave, but his departure has now been formally confirmed.

Galway to begin search for successor

Galway GAA chairperson Paul Bellew praised Joyce’s leadership, commitment and influence during his seven seasons in charge.

Bellew said Joyce had returned Galway to the biggest stage on a consistent basis and helped create an environment in which players could develop and perform at the highest level.

John Concannon, John Divilly, Micheál Ó Domhnaill and Sean Rhattigan were also thanked for their contributions to the outgoing management structure.

No immediate successor has been identified. Galway GAA confirmed that a process to appoint the county’s next senior football manager will be established shortly, with further information to follow.

What happens next? Galway GAA will put a process in place to appoint the next senior football manager, with the successful candidate inheriting a squad that reached two All-Ireland finals under Joyce.

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