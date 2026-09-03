Westlife have been confirmed as the headline performers for Katie Taylor’s historic farewell fight at Croke Park on Saturday night.

The Irish group will perform a special live set as part of an extraordinary occasion that will bring Taylor’s professional boxing career to an end in front of a packed Croke Park.

The Bray fighter faces undefeated French challenger Flora Pili in the main event on Saturday, 5 September, with the contest forming the centrepiece of a major celebration of Taylor’s career and contribution to Irish sport.

Taylor v Pili: Key Details Date: Saturday, 5 September 2026

Venue: Croke Park, Dublin

Event begins: 4pm

Main card: From 7pm

Expected main-event ring walks: Approximately 10pm

Live coverage: RTÉ and DAZN

Westlife return to Croke Park

Westlife are no strangers to performing at GAA headquarters, having previously sold out the Dublin venue on several occasions. Their appearance adds another major Irish element to a night already expected to rank among the country’s most memorable sporting events.

The performance will take place before Taylor makes the final ring walk of her career. Promoters Matchroom Boxing have described the event as a celebration of the Olympic champion’s extraordinary journey from Bray Boxing Club to the biggest stages in world boxing.

Taylor will defend her WBA, IBF and WBO super-lightweight titles, as well as her Ring Magazine championship. The vacant WBC belt will also be on the line, giving the 40-year-old the opportunity to finish her career as the undisputed champion at 140lbs.

One final challenge

Flora Pili arrives in Dublin with an unbeaten professional record and the chance to produce one of the biggest shocks in the history of women’s boxing.

The French challenger has acknowledged that she will enter the contest as the underdog, but she has made it clear that she has not travelled to Ireland simply to play a supporting role in Taylor’s farewell.

Taylor, meanwhile, has promised to deliver a performance worthy of the occasion. Her only professional defeat came against Chantelle Cameron in Dublin in May 2023, a result she reversed six months later to become an undisputed champion in a second weight division.

A landmark night for Irish sport

A Croke Park fight had long been regarded as the final missing piece of Taylor’s remarkable career. She won Olympic gold in London in 2012 before turning professional four years later and helping to transform the standing of women’s boxing around the world.

Her contests with Amanda Serrano broke new ground, including their historic meeting at Madison Square Garden in 2022. Taylor defeated Serrano three times during a rivalry that brought unprecedented attention to the women’s professional game.

Saturday will now offer Taylor the homecoming that Irish supporters have awaited for years. With Westlife performing and four world titles at stake, the stage is set for an emotional conclusion to one of Ireland’s greatest sporting careers.

Katie Taylor v Flora Pili takes place at Croke Park on Saturday, 5 September, with live coverage available on RTÉ and DAZN.

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