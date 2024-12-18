The best poker hands at televised poker tournaments

For drama, skill and celebrity status, the World Series of Poker is the world’s most prestigious poker tournament.



Sport always throws up plenty of drama but when there is that much money on the line, nothing compares to the WSOP. It has taken place annually in Las Vegas since 1970 with its pinnacle the famous No-Limit Texas Hold’em Main Event.

The star factors :

• Prestige

Winning a WSOP bracelet is one of the highest achievements in the poker world.

• Prize Money

The WSOP offers some of the largest prize pools in any poker games in the world. The Main Event often has multi-million-dollar payouts. Even winning a smaller event can yield huge financial rewards.

• Global Recognition

The WSOP attracts professional players, amateurs and celebrities. It serves as a platform for rising stars to make a name for themselves.

• Poker Culture

The WSOP has been featured in movies, documentaries and television programs. Some of the most iconic moments in poker history have taken place at the WSOP.

• Gateway to the Poker Elite

Many of today’s top poker players, like Phil Hellmuth, Daniel Negreanu and Chris Moneymaker, made their names at the WSOP.

The famous 2003 victory of Chris Moneymaker is credited with sparking the recent poker boom that popularized the game worldwide.

• Tradition and Legacy

Winning a bracelet or even participating in the event is a dream for many. It’s a cultural milestone for the game.

How games compare

The average WSOP game and the average online poker games are the same game with the same rules – but are a million miles apart in many ways.

The WSOP is a series of live tournaments with playersare seated at physical tables for an event that can last several days or even weeks. Players must manage chips carefully over many hours or days.

The pace of play is slower than online poker. It can take several hours or even days to advance through levelswith waits between hands for dealers, chip counts and decisions.

Online players don’t have the same tensions. One of the key aspects of live poker is the ability to read opponents through subtle physical or behavioural tells.

The live environment of the WSOP allowsconversations, camaraderie and trash talk. It creates a unique atmosphere that combines competition with social interaction.

Key moments

The World Series of Poker has produced some of the most iconic moments in all poker history. Here are four top highlights of the WSOP legend:

Chris Moneymaker’s 2003 WSOP Main Event Victory

The moment when an amateur poker player and accountant from Tennessee won the 2003 WSOP Main Event is probably the greatest in the game’s history.

It came after his qualifying through a $39 online satellite tournament. Moneymaker outlasted a field of 839 players to win the coveted $2.5 million first-place prize and prestigious gold bracelet.

In the final hand, Moneymaker beat the seasoned pro Sam Farha – thanks to a simple pair of twos – and he was crowned champion.

His unlikely victory showed that an ordinary player could achieve poker glory – and this revolutionised and inspired the global poker landscape.

Phil Hellmuth’s Record 16th Bracelet

Hellmuth, known as the ‘Poker Brat’, won his 16th WSOP bracelet in the 2018 $5,000 No-Limit Hold’emevent. This surpassed the previous record of 15 held by Doyle Brunson and Johnny Chan.

In the final moments, Hellmuth faced off against Adam ‘Roothlus’ Levy. Hellmuth’s ability to read the table and remain calm under pressure whatever the hand, clinched the win.

His brash emotional style made him a polarizing figure in poker – but his ability earned him a place among the legends.

Johnny Chan’s Back-to-Back Main Event Titles

Chan won back-to-back Main Event titles in 1987 and 1988 – the first player to win consecutive WSOP titles.

His 1988 victory was particularly dramatic. It happened in one of poker’s most famous hands against Erik Seidel. Both players were all-in after a fierce battle.

Chan ended up with a full house while Seidel missed a straight and a flush draw. Chan’s victory was considered one of the most memorable in WSOP history.

Antonio Esfandiari’s $18.3 Million Win

Known as ‘the Big One for One Drop’ this $1 million buy-in tournament was created in 2012 to raise money for a charity providing clean water around the world. The event attracted the globe’s wealthiest players – with a $42 million prize pool.

Antonio Esfandiari emerged victorious, taking home $18.3 million – the largest first-place prize in poker history at the time.

In the final hand, Esfandiari had held king and ten, picked up seven and nine, and then got eight on the turn, giving him an all-conquering flush.

Moments like these demonstrate why the WSOP is more than just another Vegas poker tournament. It represents the pinnacle of the poker world.

Winning the tournament represents immense prestige, prize money and global recognition. The event is simply the most important date on the world’s poker calendar.