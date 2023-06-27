You can’t beat winning pic.twitter.com/MQSOAoOejd — Joe Naughton (@JoeNaConnacht) June 27, 2023

Ireland Men’s Sevens Qualify for Paris 2024 Olympics with European Games Victory

The Ireland Men’s Sevens, sponsored by TritonLake, have secured qualification for their second consecutive Olympic Games. With a 26-12 victory over Great Britain at the European Games in Krakow, James Topping’s side clinched their ticket to Paris 2024.

Heading to Paris for Olympics with Historic Achievement

Ireland Men’s Sevens will join the Ireland Women’s Sevens in competing at the sport’s showpiece event in Paris next summer. This historic achievement marks the first time both teams will participate in the Olympics together. The Ireland Women’s Sevens recently made history in May by qualifying for their inaugural Olympics.

Team Joins Elite Group for Paris 2024 Olympics

Ireland Men become the seventh team to qualify for Paris 2024, alongside hosts France, New Zealand, Argentina, Fiji, Australia, and Uruguay. The remaining six spots will be determined through regional qualifying tournaments and the upcoming World Rugby Repechage in the following year.

Victory Over Great Britain Secures Qualification

In a stunning display of skill and teamwork, Ireland Men’s Sevens triumphed over their close rivals, Great Britain, with a 26-12 victory at the Henryk Reyman Stadium. Billy Dardis, Terry Kennedy, and Jordan Conroy (2) all contributed tries to secure Ireland’s golden ticket to Paris.

Absolutely delighted for Men’s 7s Rugby team who qualified for next year Olympics and won 🥇 at the European Games. They beat a top class GB team 26-12. #rugby pic.twitter.com/M5uuDgEXQv — Joe Naughton (@JoeNaConnacht) June 27, 2023

Unbeaten Tournament Performance

Under the leadership of Harry McNulty, Ireland Men’s Sevens showcased their prowess throughout the tournament. They progressed as Pool A winners, defeating Poland, Italy, and Germany. In the knockout stages, they emerged victorious against Belgium in the quarter-finals and Portugal in the semi-finals, completing an unbeaten tournament.

Olympic Rugby Sevens in Paris 2024

The Olympic Rugby Sevens competition is scheduled to take place from July 24-30, 2024 at the iconic Stade de France in Paris. It promises to be a thrilling event as Ireland Men’s Sevens join the world’s top rugby sevens teams in pursuit of Olympic glory.

