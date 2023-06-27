Ulster Rugby Squad and list of new signings for 2023/24

**Ulster Rugby Announces 2023/24 Squad with Key Additions**

Ulster Rugby has unveiled its 45-player squad for the upcoming season, featuring notable signings such as Steven Kitshoff and Dave Ewers. These additions strengthen the team, with Kitshoff’s impressive track record as a World Cup-winning Springbok and Ewers’ involvement in Exeter Chiefs’ unprecedented success in both the Premiership and Champions Cup. The club aims to build on its previous season, which saw Ulster compete in play-off rugby in both the United Rugby Championship and Heineken Champions Cup.

**Committed to Ulster Men: Retained Players and Irish Talents**

The 45-strong squad consists of 40 senior players and 5 development players, all of whom are proud to represent Ulster. The team retains 37 players from the previous season, demonstrating their commitment to the province. Among the squad, 43 players are Irish-qualified, with five of them contributing to Ireland’s historic Grand Slam victory in the Guinness Six Nations. Additionally, seven Ulster players are currently part of Andy Farrell’s summer training squad.

**Nurturing Homegrown Talent: Ulster Rugby Player Pathway**

Ulster Rugby showcases its dedication to developing young talent through its Player Pathway program. Out of the 45 players, an impressive 34 have been nurtured through the Academy, provincial school, or club system. This pipeline of talent includes promising individuals like Harry Sheridan, Ben Carson, Reuben Crothers, Conor McKee, and James McCormick, who are eager to earn their debut caps on a Development contract.

**New Signings to Strengthen Ulster’s Front Row Options**

Ulster Rugby is bolstering its front row with three new signings. Steven Kitshoff, who captained the DHL Stormers to victory in the inaugural URC trophy, joins the province on a three-year deal following the Rugby World Cup 2023. Kitshoff’s arrival is expected to establish him as one of the game’s premier loosehead props. In addition, Dave Ewers, a powerful number 8 born in Zimbabwe, brings his 13 years of experience with Exeter Chiefs to Ulster. Furthermore, Irish prop James French, a product of Munster’s Academy, adds depth to Head Coach Dan McFarland’s front row options.

**Head Coach McFarland’s Ambitions for the New Season**

Head Coach Dan McFarland expresses his pride in the team’s achievements thus far and highlights the collective strength gained from overcoming challenges. He emphasizes the club’s ambition to claim silverware in the upcoming season, drawing on the blend of youth and experience from their Player Pathway and strong signings for 2023/24. McFarland eagerly looks forward to welcoming Steven Kitshoff, Dave Ewers, and James French as Ulster men in Belfast.

**Join the Excitement: Secure Your Ulster Rugby Season Ticket**

To be part of the thrilling action, fans can secure their spots at Ulster’s home matches in the United Rugby Championship and Champions Cup for the 2023/24 season. Interested individuals can find more information and purchase season tickets at ulster.rugby/seasontickets.

**Ulster Rugby Senior Men’s 2023/24 Squad**

Here is the list of players included in the Ulster Rugby Senior Men’s 2023/24 Squad:

– Will Addison

– John Andrew*

– Robert Baloucoune*

– Billy Burns

– Ben Carson*

– John Cooney

– Reuben Crothers*

– Angus Curtis*

– Nathan Doak*

– Dave Ewers

– Jake Flannery

– James French

– Iain Henderson* (Captain)

– Rob Herring

– James Hume*

– Cormac Izuchukwu*

– Greg Jones*

– Steven Kitshoff

– Mike Lowry*

– Luke Marshall*

– David McCann*

– James McCormick*

– Stuart McCloskey*

– Conor McKee*

– Ethan McIlroy*

– Marty Moore

– Stewart Moore*

– Ben Moxham*

– Shea O’Brien*

– Alan O’Connor*

– Eric O’Sullivan*

– Tom O’Toole*

– Jude Postlethwaite*

– Marcus Rea*

– Matty Rea*

– Sean Reffell

– Callum Reid*

– Aaron Sexton*

– David Shanahan*

– Harry Sheridan*

– Tom Stewart*

– Jacob Stockdale*

– Nick Timoney*

– Kieran Treadwell

– Andrew Warwick*

Note: Players developed through the Ulster Rugby Academy or Ulster school and club system are denoted with an asterisk (*). Development players are indicated in italics.

