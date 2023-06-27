BORA – hansgrohe has finalized its eight-man lineup for the 2023 Tour de France, surprising many by excluding Sam Bennett, the team’s esteemed sprinter. Instead, the 24-year-old Belgian rider, Jordi Meeus, has been selected for his second career Grand Tour, offering him an opportunity to showcase his talent on cycling’s biggest stage.

Jordi Meeus’ Surprise Inclusion

In an interview with Wielerflits, Jordi Meeus expressed his astonishment upon learning about his Tour de France selection. While acknowledging Sam Bennett’s reputation as BORA’s leading sprinter, Meeus eagerly accepts the challenge, recognizing the potential for a stage victory considering his impressive performances throughout 2023.

Sam Bennett being dropped for a younger but far inferior sprinter with worse results this year. — Conor McGrane (@ConorTMcGrane) June 27, 2023

Implications for Sam Bennett

Sam Bennett’s absence from the Tour de France lineup has raised eyebrows among fans and experts alike. As the previous primary sprinter for BORA – hansgrohe, Bennett’s exclusion suggests a strategic shift or other considerations within the team. It remains to be seen how this decision will impact Bennett’s future and whether he will have an opportunity to participate in upcoming races.

