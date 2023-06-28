Tour de France 2023 – Map and guide to every stage

Stage 1: Saturday, July 1 – Bilbao to Bilbao, 182km

Experience the thrilling start of the Tour de France as cyclists embark on a challenging 182km loop ride from Bilbao. With a total ascent of 3300m, riders will face five climbs, including the Côte de Pike and the Côte de Vivero. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness the polka dot contest in action!

Stage 2: Sunday, July 2 – Vitoria-Gasteiz to San Sebastian, 209km

Discover the Basque region’s scenic gems on this 209km stage from Vitoria-Gasteiz to the popular seaside resort of San Sebastian. Although ending on the coast, the route features five climbs, promising an exciting and challenging ride for the competitors.

Stage 3: Monday, July 3 – Amorebieta-Etxano to Bayonne, 185km

Start the day in Amorebieta-Etxano and join the journey across the border into France in this 185km stage, offering a captivating blend of landscapes and thrilling racing action.

Stage 4: Tuesday, July 4 – Dax to Nogaro Circuit, 182km

Witness the sprinters battle it out on the Nogaro circuit as they compete over 182km from Dax. Expect an exhilarating display of speed and skill.

Stage 5: Wednesday, July 5 – Pau to Laruns, 165km

Immerse yourself in the iconic Tour de France atmosphere with a visit to Pau, marking the start of the first mountain stage. As riders cover 165km, including challenging climbs, anticipation builds for an epic day of mountainous terrain.

Stage 6: Thursday, July 6 – Tarbes to Cauterets, 145km

Prepare for an awe-inspiring display of climbing prowess as the cyclists tackle the Aspin and Tourmalet, among other challenges, in this 145km stage. With a total ascent of 3750m, the competition is set to reach new heights.

Stage 7: Friday, July 7 – Mont de Marsan to Bordeaux, 170km

Experience the historic city of Bordeaux, a long-awaited destination for the Tour de France. This 170km stage, which concludes at the picturesque Place des Quinconces, promises a thrilling sprint finish along the scenic riverfront.

Stage 8: Saturday, July 8 – Libourne to Limoges, 201km

Watch out for the sprinters who excel on short but demanding climbs in this 201km stage from Libourne to Limoges. The battle for victory will be intense as the peloton navigates challenging terrain.

Stage 9: Sunday, July 9 – Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat to Puy de Dôme, 184km

The iconic Puy de Dôme makes its return as the cyclists take on a challenging 184km stage. Brace yourself for breathtaking views and intense racing on this epic mountain climb.

Rest day – Monday, July 10 – Clermont-Ferrand

While the riders take a well-deserved break, explore the surroundings of Clermont-Ferrand, a city that also plays a prominent role in the Tour de France Femmes 2023.

Stage 10: Tuesday, July 11 – Parc Vulcania to Issoire, 167km

Expect excitement as riders vie for a breakaway victory on this 167km stage from Parc Vulcania to Issoire. It’s a day where the underdogs can shine.

Stage 11: Wednesday, July 12 – Clermont Ferrand to Moulins, 180km

Speed demons and sprint enthusiasts will relish this 180km stage from Clermont Ferrand to Moulins. With a flat and fast route, it’s a perfect opportunity for the sprinters to showcase their explosive power and claim a victory.

Stage 12: Thursday, July 13 – Roanne to Belleville-en-Beaujolais 169km

The hilly terrain of this 169km stage from Roanne to Belleville-en-Beaujolais sets the stage for an exciting battle among the breakaway specialists. Keep an eye out for the formation of the breakaway, as it could be a decisive moment in determining the stage winner.

Stage 13: Friday, July 14 – Châtillon-Sur-Chalaronne to Grand Colombier, 138km

Prepare for a day of mountainous challenges as the riders tackle the renowned Grand Colombier in this 138km stage. With demanding climbs and breathtaking descents, it’s a test of strength and endurance in the heart of the mountains.

Stage 14: Saturday, July 15 – Annemasse to Morzine, 152km

Get ready for a grueling stage featuring 4200m of climbing, including the daunting Col de la Ramaz and Joux Plane. As the riders conquer these monumental ascents, they’ll leave spectators in awe of their climbing abilities. This stage also serves as the 2023 L’Etape du Tour stage, adding an extra level of excitement.

Stage 15: Sunday, July 16 – Les Gets to Saint Gervais, 180km

The mountains continue to dominate the landscape in this 180km stage from Les Gets to Saint Gervais. As the peloton faces more challenging climbs, the battle for the yellow jersey intensifies, providing spectators with thrilling mountain racing.

Rest day: Monday, July 17 – Saint Gervais Mont Blanc

Take a breather and enjoy the picturesque surroundings of Saint Gervais Mont Blanc. It’s an ideal opportunity to soak in the natural beauty of the region and recharge before the final stages of the Tour.

Stage 16: Tuesday, July 18 – Passy to Combloux, 22km

In this short but intense individual time trial, riders will push their limits over a 22km course from Passy to Combloux. It’s a test of both physical and mental strength as they strive for a podium finish.

Stage 17: Wednesday, July 19 – Saint Gervais to Courchevel, 166km

Prepare for the ultimate mountain challenge in this 166km stage. With over 5000m of vertical gain and the infamous Col de la Loze en route to Courchevel’s altiport, this stage promises to be a defining moment in the Tour. The climbers will push themselves to the limit, battling for supremacy in the mountains.

Stage 18: Thursday, July 20 – Moutiers to Bourg en Bresse, 186km

After five grueling stages, the sprinters will find a route that suits their strengths in this 186km stage. It’s their chance to shine as they aim to reclaim the spotlight and secure a stage victory.

Stage 19: Friday, July 22 – Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny, 173km

With an 8km long final straight, this stage presents a dream scenario for the sprinters’ teams. They will unleash their speed and power in a thrilling battle for the finish line in Poligny.

Stage 20: Saturday, July 22 – Belfort to Le Markstein, 133km

The mountains make a final appearance in this 133km stage, featuring the last two climbs of the Tour. It will be a captivating showdown among the leaders as they navigate the challenging terrain from Belfort to Le Markstein. The stage is set for a fierce battle in the mountains, as the contenders give their all to secure their positions on the overall leaderboard.

Stage 21: Sunday, July 23 – Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to Paris Champs-Elysées, 115km

The grand finale of the Tour de France unfolds with a 115km stage from Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to the iconic Champs-Elysées in Paris. As the riders enter the city, they will be greeted by a jubilant crowd, cheering them on towards the finish line. The sprinters will be vying for the prestigious stage victory, while the overall winner celebrates their hard-earned triumph on the podium.

Experience the excitement, drama, and endurance of the Tour de France as the world’s top cyclists battle it out across diverse terrains and iconic landmarks. From the challenging mountain stages to the thrilling sprints, every moment promises to captivate both avid fans and casual observers alike.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com