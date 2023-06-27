Excitement is in the air as Irish boxers gear up for the quarterfinals of the Olympic qualifier at the European Games.

Wednesdays matches promise to deliver intense battles and showcase the talents of the Irish fighters as they strive to secure their spots in the prestigious Olympic Games. Let’s take a closer look at the thrilling matchups awaiting us on Wednesday.

Women’s 54kg Quarterfinals:

Jennifer Lehane from Ireland will step into the ring to face off against Stanimira Petrova from Bulgaria. This quarterfinal clash is a crucial Olympic qualifier, making it a high-stakes encounter for both boxers. Lehane will bring her determination and skills to the fight, aiming to secure victory and move one step closer to her Olympic dream.

Women’s 60kg Quarterfinals:

Kellie Harrington, a highly skilled Irish boxer, is set to meet Agnes Alexiusson from Sweden in an eagerly anticipated quarterfinal match. Harrington’s technical prowess and strategic approach make her a formidable opponent. With an Olympic qualification on the line, both fighters will leave no stone unturned in their quest for victory.

Women’s 66kg Quarterfinals:

Amy Broadhurst, another talented Irish boxer, will enter the ring against Rosie Joy Eccles from Great Britain. Broadhurst’s determination and boxing acumen will be put to the test as she seeks to overcome her British counterpart. The quarterfinals present an opportunity for Broadhurst to showcase her skills and secure a place in the Olympics.

Men’s 63.5kg Quarterfinals:

Dean Clancy represents Ireland in the men’s 63.5kg quarterfinals, where he will face Gianluigi Malanga from Italy. Clancy’s speed and agility will be essential assets in this crucial Olympic qualifier. With the Olympics within reach, Clancy will look to overcome his Italian opponent and solidify his position among the elite boxers.

Men’s 80kg Quarterfinals:

Kelyn Cassidy from Ireland steps into the ring to take on Oleksandr Khyzhniak from Ukraine in the men’s 80kg quarterfinals. Cassidy’s power and determination will be tested against the formidable Ukrainian boxer. The stakes are high, as victory in this match would secure Cassidy a place in the next round of the Olympic qualifier.

Men’s 92kg Quarterfinals:

Jack Marley represents Ireland in a challenging quarterfinal matchup against Marko Calic from Croatia. Marley’s strength and technique will be put to the test as he aims to outmaneuver his Croatian opponent. The outcome of this match will determine Marley’s chances of progressing in the Olympic qualifier.

Women’s 50kg Quarterfinals:

Daina Moorehouse from Ireland is set to clash with Wassila Lkhadiri from France in the women’s 50kg quarterfinals. Both fighters will showcase their skills and determination in this Olympic qualifier. Moorehouse’s agility and precision will be crucial as she aims to emerge victorious and secure her place in the next round.

Women’s 57kg Quarterfinals:

Michaela Walsh, an Irish boxing talent, will go head-to-head against Melissa Juvonen Mortensen from Denmark in a thrilling quarterfinal contest. Walsh’s speed and accuracy will be on display as she fights for her Olympic qualification. The match promises to be an intense battle between two highly skilled athletes.

Women’s 75kg Quarterfinals:

Aoife O’Rourke from Ireland faces Love Nelli Holgersson from Sweden in the women’s 75kg quarterfinals. O’Rourke’s strength and determination will be put to the test in this crucial matchup. A victory in this fight would propel O’Rourke closer

Boxing

12:00 (13:00) Women’s 54kg, Quarterfinals OLYMPIC QUALIFIER, Jennifer Lehane (IRL) V Stanimira Petrova (BUL)

12:15 (13:15) Women’s 60kg, Quarterfinals OLYMPIC QUALIFIER ,Kellie Harrington (IRL) V Agnes Alexiusson (SWE)

12:45 (13:45) Women’s 66kg, Quarterfinals OLYMPIC QUALIFIER, Amy Broadhurst (IRL) V Rosie Joy Eccles (GBR)

13:45 (14:45) Men’s 63.5kg, Quarterfinals OLYMPIC QUALIFIER, Dean Clancy (IRL) V Gianluigi Malanga (ITA)

14:30 (15:30) Men’s 80kg, Quarterfinals OLYMPIC QUALIFIER, Kelyn Cassidy (IRL) V Oleksandr Khyzhniak (UKR)

14:45 (15:45) Men’s 92kg, Quarterfinals, Jack Marley (IRL) V Marko Calic (CRO)

17:50 (18:50) Women’s 50kg, Quarterfinals OLYMPIC QUALIFIER, Daina Moorehouse (IRL) V Wassila Lkhadiri (FRA)

17:45 (18:45) Women’s 57kg, Quarterfinals OLYMPIC QUALIFIER, Michaela Walsh (IRL) V Melissa Juvonen Mortensen (DEN)

18:30 (19:30) Women’s 75kg, Quarterfinals, Aoife O’Rourke (IRL) V Love Nelli Holgersson (SWE)

