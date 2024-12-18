Irish Provincial Derbies: Ulster v Munster and Leinster v Connacht Preview

As the BKT United Rugby Championship heats up, two mouthwatering Irish provincial derbies are set to take place this weekend. Ulster host Munster on Friday, while Leinster welcome Connacht to the Aviva Stadium on Saturday. Here’s a detailed preview of both games, including key stats, injury news, and predictions.

Ulster v Munster Preview

Date & Time: Friday, 7:35 PM | Channel: TG4

Ulster Rugby are looking to bounce back after two consecutive losses in the BKT URC. Despite their recent struggles, Ulster haven’t lost three home games in succession at Kingspan Stadium since 2009.

Munster, on the other hand, snapped a three-game losing streak with a victory over the Lions. However, their away form has been dismal this season, with five losses in five games. Their last away victory against an Irish province came in the 2023 semi-final, where they edged out Leinster 16-15.

Key Stats:

•The last six meetings between Ulster and Munster have been evenly split (3-3).

•Munster have won two of their last four visits to Kingspan Stadium.

•Both teams face significant injury issues, making team announcements critical.

Prediction:

The handicap is Ulster -2, highlighting how tight this game is expected to be. Munster -11 at 5/1 could be worth a gamble but is far from a sure thing.

Leinster v Connacht Preview

Date & Time: Saturday, 5:30 PM | Channel: RTE2

Leinster remain the team to beat this season, having won all nine games in all competitions. Their dominance at the Aviva Stadium is notable, with eight straight wins since their narrow 27-26 loss to La Rochelle in the 2023 EPCR Champions Cup final. Leinster’s last defeat to an Irish province came against Ulster in May (23-21).

Connacht arrive in Dublin with mixed form. While they have lost just once in their last four fixtures (a 28-14 defeat to the Bulls), their away record remains a concern. Connacht have managed just one road win in the URC since April, beating the Scarlets 24-23 in Round 3.

Key Stats:

•Leinster have won the last 10 meetings against Connacht, who last defeated them at the RDS in January 2021.

•Connacht haven’t beaten Leinster at the Aviva Stadium since 1985.

•Leinster are missing 10 players through injury, while Connacht have just four sidelined.

What to Watch:

If Connacht can bring back key players like Bundee Aki, Mack Hansen, Finlay Bealham, and Josh Ioane, they could challenge Leinster. However, if Leinster field a full-strength team, the game could be out of reach by halftime.

Prediction:

Leinster are -16 on the handicap, but this could be a tough ask if their key players are rested. Connacht at 7/1 might be worth a small punt for those seeking value.

Conclusion

Both derbies promise high stakes, with Ulster and Munster battling for consistency while Leinster look to maintain their unbeaten run against a resilient Connacht side. Injury lists and team selections will play a major role, so all eyes will be on the starting lineups ahead of these must-watch clashes.

