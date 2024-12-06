GAA Hurling All-Ireland Fixtures 2025: A Complete Guide

The 2025 GAA Hurling All-Ireland Championship is set to be one of the most thrilling yet, with fierce rivalries and a packed schedule of fixtures. Here’s everything you need to know about the counties, format, and full list of fixtures.

Participating Counties

Leinster Championship

•Antrim

•Dublin

•Kilkenny

•Galway

•Wexford

•Offaly

Munster Championship

•Clare

•Cork

•Limerick

•Waterford

•Tipperary

Provincial Championships Overview

The Provincial Championships are split into the Leinster Championship and Munster Championship.

•Leinster: 6 counties will compete in 2025.

•Munster: 5 counties will compete this year.

Key Rules

•Points System:

•2 points for a win

•1 point for a draw

•The top 2 teams in each group qualify for their provincial final.

•The bottom team in Leinster will be relegated to the Joe McDonagh Cup for 2026.

Key Dates

•Leinster Final: June 8, 2025

•Munster Final: June 7, 2025

Fixtures and Schedule

Leinster Championship Fixtures

•Round 1: April 19-20, 2025

•Wexford v Antrim

•Dublin v Offaly

•Kilkenny v Galway

•Round 2: April 26-27, 2025

•Antrim v Kilkenny

•Dublin v Wexford

•Offaly v Galway

•Round 3: May 10-11, 2025

•Galway v Wexford

•Antrim v Dublin

•Kilkenny v Offaly

•Round 4: May 17-18, 2025

•Kilkenny v Dublin

•Galway v Antrim

•Wexford v Offaly

•Round 5: May 24-25, 2025

•Wexford v Kilkenny

•Dublin v Galway

•Offaly v Antrim

•Final: June 8, 2025

•1st Placed Team v 2nd Placed Team

Munster Championship Fixtures

•Round 1: April 19-20, 2025

•Clare v Cork

•Tipperary v Limerick

•Round 2: April 26-27, 2025

•Cork v Tipperary

•Waterford v Clare

•Round 3A: May 3-4, 2025

•Waterford v Limerick

•Round 3B: May 10-11, 2025

•Clare v Tipperary

•Round 4: May 17-18, 2025

•Limerick v Cork

•Tipperary v Waterford

•Round 5: May 24-25, 2025

•Limerick v Clare

•Cork v Waterford

•Final: June 7, 2025

•1st Placed Team v 2nd Placed Team

All-Ireland Championship

The All-Ireland series begins after the provincial championships, with preliminary quarter-finals leading up to the grand final.

Key Dates

•Preliminary Quarter-Finals: June 14-15, 2025

•Joe McDonagh Cup Winner v 3rd Placed Leinster

•Joe McDonagh Cup Runner-Up v 3rd Placed Munster

•Quarter-Finals: June 21-22, 2025

•Semi-Finals: July 5-6, 2025

•Final: July 20, 2025

•Replay (if required): August 2, 2025

Venues and Format

Venues

•Quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the final venues are decided by the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC).

•Preliminary quarter-finals are hosted by the Joe McDonagh Cup teams if their grounds meet the necessary standards.

Winner on the Day

•All matches up to the final will be decided on the day, including extra time if needed.

•The final allows for extra time and, if unresolved, a replay.

Relegation

•The bottom team in Leinster’s group of six will be relegated to the Joe McDonagh Cup for 2026, maintaining competitive balance in the championship structure.

Conclusion

The 2025 GAA Hurling All-Ireland Championship is shaping up to be another action-packed season. With iconic counties like Kilkenny, Limerick, and Cork battling for supremacy, the stakes have never been higher. Make sure to follow all the fixtures and results as the season unfolds and Ireland’s finest hurlers compete for glory.

Stay updated here for live results, match analysis, and expert insights throughout the championship.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com