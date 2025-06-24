Lambourn Leads Epsom Trio into Curragh Classic Clash

The Curragh Racecourse is braced for a spectacular showdown in the 160th Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby this Sunday, with a rematch on the cards between the top three finishers from this year’s Epsom Derby.

Aidan O’Brien’s unbeaten colt Lambourn, a son of 2014 Irish Derby hero Australia, headlines the 10-strong field. After a dominant Epsom victory, Ryan Moore’s mount is set to face his closest challengers once again: Lazy Griff for Charlie Johnston and Tennessee Stud for Joseph O’Brien.

Joseph O’Brien, who won this race both as a jockey and trainer, is quietly optimistic: “We were very proud of Tennessee Stud’s run in Epsom. He came home strongly and is open to plenty of improvement. We’d love him to run another career best at the Curragh.”

Ralph Beckett will field two contenders: Pride Of Arras, winner of the Dante Stakes, and Sir Dinadan. Meanwhile, Jessica Harrington saddles Green Impact, who bounced back from a gutsy Guineas run to win at Leopardstown.

Lambourn’s stablemates Puppet Master, Shackleton and Thrice round out the possible Derby runners.

Festival Highlights and Feature Races

Ireland’s most prestigious flat race headlines a stacked nine-race card that includes seven contests worth €100,000 and the €50,000 Dubai Duty Free Irish EBF Stayers Handicap.

The sprinting elite are also in action with the Jebel Ali Racecourse & Stables Dash Stakes, where defending champion My Mate Alfie could return for Ger Lyons. Meanwhile, Lord Massusus may line up in the Colm McLoughlin Celebration Stakes for Joe Murphy.

The three-day Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival begins on Friday with an eight-race card. On Saturday, Group 1 action arrives with a hot renewal of the Paddy Power Pretty Polly Stakes, featuring Aidan O’Brien’s Oaks runner-up Whirl, and Wemightakedlongway for Joseph O’Brien.

Pretty Polly Set for International Showdown

Andrew Balding’s Group 1 winner Kalpana returns after placing in the Tattersalls Gold Cup, while French trainer Nicolas Clement could send Survie, a Group 1 runner-up.

Paddy Twomey – winner in 2022 with La Petite Coco – has a strong hand with six entries, including One Look and Purple Lily, both Classic-placed fillies.

Saturday’s racing also pays tribute to the late Kevin Prendergast, with the Group 3 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai International Stakes run in his memory. Malih Al Basti praised the legendary trainer’s contribution to racing: “Kevin was a dear friend and his legacy lives on through the generations he influenced.”

Dermot Weld’s Elizabeth Jane could feature in the race, having last won the Trigo Stakes at Leopardstown.

More Group Action on Super Saturday

The Group 2 Airlie Stud Stakes could see unbeaten filly Lady Iman stretch her winning streak for Ger Lyons.

Aidan O’Brien’s Brussels and Flushing Meadows top the field for the Group 3 Jebel Ali Racecourse Anglesey Stakes, with Suzie Songs among the challengers for Lyons again.

And in a storybook subplot, Pat O’Donnell and daughter Sylvia could renew their Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes Ladies Derby fairytale with Hemight, aiming to replicate their memorable 2022 triumph.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com