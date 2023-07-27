2023 All-Ireland Football Final Preview: Dublin vs. Kerry

After 62 intense matches, the 2023 GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championship culminates in an epic showdown between defending champions Kerry and arch-rivals Dublin. The final promises are to be a gripping contest as both teams vie for glory at Croke Park on Sunday, with throw-in scheduled for 3:30 pm.

Chasing History

Kerry, the storied footballing giants, are seeking their 39th title, while Dublin, buoyed by their historic five-in-a-row triumph in 2020, are aiming for their 31st crown. Both sides have shown remarkable form throughout the championship, making the final clash an intriguing spectacle.

Paths to the Final

Dublin’s journey to the final saw them remain unbeaten, with standout performances against Laois, Kildare, and Louth in the Leinster rounds. A thrilling draw with Roscommon added to their impressive run. On the other hand, Kerry showcased their prowess with victories against Tipperary, Clare, and Louth, despite a lone defeat to Mayo in the earlier rounds.

Top Scorers

Dublin’s scoring prowess has been led by Con O’Callaghan, Colm Basquel, and Cormac Costello, while Kerry’s firepower has been driven by David Clifford and Sean O’Shea, making the battle of sharpshooters a captivating aspect of the final.

Championship History

The Dublin-Kerry rivalry has a rich championship history, with Kerry holding the edge with 18 wins compared to Dublin’s 11, along with three draws from their previous 32 encounters. Recent meetings between the two have been incredibly close, adding to the excitement surrounding this year’s final.

All-Ireland Finals

The teams have clashed 16 times in All-Ireland finals, with Kerry holding a slender 8-7 lead, while one final ended in a draw. The 2019 final was particularly memorable as Dublin emerged victorious after a replay against Kerry.

Decade-By-Decade Rivalry

Over the decades, the Dublin-Kerry rivalry has ebbed and flowed, resulting in a closely contested All-Ireland title race. Kerry’s dominance was evident in the 1980s and 2000s, while Dublin had their shining moments in the 1970s and the 2010s.

Coaching Battle

The final will witness the tactical brilliance of Jack O’Connor, guiding Kerry for the seventh time, against Dessie Farrell, in his fourth season as Dublin’s manager. Both coaches have a proven track record, adding another layer of intrigue to the match.

Solid Defense

Kerry’s defense has been rock-solid, conceding no goals in five of their seven championship games. Dublin, too, has an impressive defensive record, having conceded only two goals in their eight matches. The contest will see two resilient backlines facing off.

Final Showdown

David Gough, the experienced Meath referee, will officiate the final, his second time overseeing an All-Ireland senior final after the thrilling draw between Dublin and Kerry in 2019.

With both teams eager to etch their names in history, the 2023 All-Ireland Football Final promises to be a memorable clash of skill, determination, and passion. Football fans around the world are in for a treat as Dublin and Kerry battle it out for ultimate glory on the hallowed grounds of Croke Park.

Starting Teams for Dublin v Kerry

PATHS TO THE FINAL DUBLIN

• Dublin 4-30 Laois 2-9 (Leinster quarter-final)

• Dublin 0-14 Kildare 0-12 (Leinster semi-final)

• Dublin 5-21 Louth 0-15 (Leinster final)

• Dublin 1-11 Roscommon 0-14 (All-Ireland Group 3)

• Dublin 0-22 Kildare 0-13 (All-Ireland Group 3)

• Dublin 3-23 Sligo 0-8 (All-Ireland Group 3)

• Dublin 2-17 Mayo 0-11 (All-Ireland quarter-final)

• Dublin 1-17 Monaghan 0-13 (All-Ireland semi-final)

• Played 8, Won 7, Drew 1

Top Scorers

1. Con O’Callaghan…..2-28 (0-4 frees, 0-3 marks)

2. Colm Basquel………. 5-16 (0-1 free)

3. Cormac Costello……..0-25 (0-12 frees, 0-2 ‘45s’, 0-1 mark)

4. Paul Mannion…………1-16 (0-3 frees, 0-1 mark))

5. Sean Bugler…………..1-12

6. Ciaran Kilkenny……..1-11

7. Dean Rock……………..1-10 (0-4 frees)

KERRY

• Kerry 0-25 Tipperary 0-5 (Munster quarter-final)

• Kerry 5-14 Clare 0-15 (Munster final)

• Mayo 1-19 Kerry 0-17 (All-Ireland Group 1)

• Kerry 1-14 Cork 0-15 (All-Ireland Group 1)

• Kerry 5-24 Louth 0-11 (All-Ireland Group 1)

• Kerry 2-18 Tyrone 0-12 (All-Ireland quarter-final)

• Kerry 1-17 Derry 1-15 (All-Ireland semi-final)

• Played 7, Won 6, Lost 1

Top Scorers

1. David Clifford……5-39 (0-17 frees, 2-0 pen, 0-3 mark)

2. Sean O’Shea……..2-34 (0-14, frees, 0-4 ‘45s’, 0-1 mark)

3. Paudie Clifford…….2-7

4. Tony Brosnan……1-9 (0-1 mark)

5. Tom O’Sullivan……0-9

6. Dara Moynihan…….1-5

7. Paul Geaney……….0-7 (0-2 mark)

DUBLIN v KERRY: CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

• 2022: Kerry 1-14 Dublin 1-13 (All-Ireland semi-final

• 2019: Dublin 1-18 Kerry 0-15 (All-Ireland final replay)

• 2019: Dublin 1-16 Kerry 1-16 (All-Ireland final)

• 2016: Dublin 0-22 Kerry 2-14 (All-Ireland semi-final)

• 2015: Dublin 0-12 Kerry 0-9 (All-Ireland final)

• 2013: Dublin 3-18 Kerry 3-11 (All-Ireland semi-final)

• 2011: Dublin 1-12 Kerry 1-11 (All-Ireland final)

• 2009: Kerry 1-24 Dublin 1-7 (All-Ireland quarter-final)

• 2007: Kerry 1-15 Dublin 0-16 (All-Ireland semi-final)

• 2004: Kerry 1-15 Dublin 1-8 (All-Ireland quarter-final)

• 2001: Kerry 2-12 Dublin 1-12 (All-Ireland quarter-final replay)

• 2001: Kerry 1-14 Dublin 2-11 (All-Ireland quarter-final)

• 1985: Kerry 2-12 Dublin 2-8 (All-Ireland final)

• 1984: Kerry 0-14 Dublin 1-6 (All-Ireland final)

• 1979: Kerry 3-13 Dublin 1-8 (All-Ireland final)

• 1978: Kerry 5-11 Dublin 0-9 (All-Ireland final)

• 1977: Dublin 3-12 Kerry 1-13 (All-Ireland semi-final)

• 1976: Dublin 3-8 Kerry 0-10 (All-Ireland final)

• 1975: Kerry 2-12 Dublin 0-11 (All-Ireland final)

• 1965: Kerry 4-8 Dublin 2-6 (All-Ireland semi-final)

• 1962: Kerry 2-12 Dublin 0-10 (All-Ireland semi-final)

• 1959: Kerry 1-10 Dublin 2-5 (All-Ireland semi-final)

• 1955: Kerry 0-12 Dublin 1-6 (All-Ireland final)

• 1941: Kerry 2-9 Dublin 0-3 (All-Ireland semi-final replay)

• 1941: Kerry 0-4 Dublin 0-4 (All-Ireland semi-final)

• 1934: Dublin 3-8 Kerry 0-6 (All-Ireland semi-final)

• 1932: Kerry 1-3 Dublin 1-1 (All-Ireland semi-final)

• 1924: Kerry 0-4 Dublin 0-3 (All-Ireland final)

• 1923: Dublin 1-5 Kerry 1-3 (All-Ireland final)

• 1908: Dublin 0-10 Kerry 0-3 (All-Ireland final)

• 1904: Kerry 0-5 Dublin 0-2 (All-Ireland final)

• 1892 Dublin 1-4 Kerry 0-3 (All-Ireland final)

DUBLIN v KERRY ALL-IRELAND FINALS

They have met in 16 All-Ireland finals with wins 8-7 in Kerry’s favour and one draw.

• 2019: Dublin 1-18 Kerry 0-15 (Replay)

• 2019: Dublin 1-16 Kerry 1-16 (Draw)

• 2015: Dublin 0-12 Kerry 0-9

• 2011: Dublin 1-12 Kerry 1-11

• 1985: Kerry 2-12 Dublin 2-8

• 1984: Kerry 0-14 Dublin 1-6

• 1979: Kerry 3-13 Dublin 1-8

• 1978: Kerry 5-11 Dublin 0-9

• 1976: Dublin 3-8 Kerry 0-10

• 1975: Kerry 2-12 Dublin 0-11

• 1955: Kerry 0-12 Dublin 1-6

• 1924: Kerry 0-4 Dublin 0-3

• 1923: Dublin 1-5 Kerry 1-3

• 1908: Dublin 0-10 Kerry 0-3

• 1904: Kerry 0-5 Dublin 0-2

• 1892 Dublin 1-4 Kerry 0-3

