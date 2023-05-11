1,207 total views, 1,207 views today

Derry Senior Football Manager Responds to Allegations of Domestic Abuse Made by Estranged Wife

Derry Senior football manager, Rory Gallagher, has responded to allegations of domestic abuse made against him by his estranged wife, Nicola Gallagher. Mrs. Gallagher posted a statement on Facebook on May 9, detailing incidents of alleged domestic violence that occurred over two decades.

Nicola Gallagher’s Statement

In her Facebook post, Mrs. Gallagher stated, “Silence isn’t the answer, I tried that, I thought I was protecting my children, the only person I was protecting was him. Please anyone who’s been through this, speak out. Silence nearly killed me.” She also went to detail some of her experiences of abuse, but at this time we cannot publish those details.

Rory Gallagher’s Response

Rory Gallagher has denied the allegations and said that they have been previously investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities. He also said that his focus over the past four years has been to protect his children from the ongoing turmoil in their family.

Derry GAA’s Statement

Derry GAA was contacted for comment regarding the allegations and asked if they had spoken to Mr. Gallagher and if he would be involved in the upcoming Ulster Final against Armagh. In a short statement, a spokesperson for Derry GAA said: “Derry GAA condemns all forms of domestic violence. We encourage anyone who has experienced domestic violence to report it to the relevant authorities immediately.”

Legal Proceedings and Custody of Children

According to Mr. Gallagher, the couple’s marriage broke down over four years ago and he was granted a full Residence Order in respect of their three young children in February 2023 following long-running court proceedings in Family Courts in both jurisdictions. This outcome was recommended by social services.

Mr. Gallagher has left the matter in the hands of his legal team and requested that the privacy of their family be respected at this time. He has also stated that he will not be making any further public comment on the matter.

