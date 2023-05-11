Get tickets for Livescore Champions league event with Evan Ferguson

893 total views, 893 views today

LiveScore Hosts Special Event Ahead of UEFA Champions League Final

Global sports media business, LiveScore, has announced a special event ahead of this season’s UEFA Champions League final. This event will allow football fans to relive and discuss the most significant moments of this season’s competition with a panel of Irish football experts.

Panel of Irish Football Stars

The event will take place on Tuesday 30th May at The Camden, a premium multipurpose venue in Dublin. A panel of Irish football stars, including Brighton & Hove Albion’s rising star Evan Ferguson, former Rep. of Ireland and Arsenal captain Emma Byrne, and Manchester United legend Denis Irwin, will join host Conor McNamara to discuss the highlights of Europe’s biggest football competition. They will also provide insights into what to expect in the next season and what could happen at the final in Istanbul.



Limited Tickets Available

Football fans have the opportunity to engage in an intimate debate and quiz the panel on this season’s UEFA Champions League happenings. Limited first come, first serve tickets are available for fans to attend. Fan groups in attendance will also make predictions for next season’s competition, as the Premier League top four race is in its business end.

Limited tickets are available

Live-Streamed Coverage

LiveScore has provided live-streamed coverage of all 137 UEFA Champions League matches free-to-air to fans in Ireland this season. This partnership has spanned the previous two seasons, and the final and 2023/24 matches will also be available to live stream on LiveScore as the partnership enters its third year.

Ric Leask , Marketing Director at LiveScore Group , said :

“LiveScore is all about bringing fans closer to the sport they love, which is why we’re delighted to host this event. It’s fantastic to be able to bring football fans in Ireland together to celebrate and debate another memorable UEFA Champions League season with some brilliant football experts.”

Conor McNamara , Host of the LiveScore UCL Event , said;

“Football is the heartbeat of communities throughout Ireland and fans have enjoyed watching the UEFA Champions League over the last few seasons on the LiveScore app. It’s great to give fans the chance to put Evan, Emma and Denis on the spot with their thoughts and predictions for this year’s final and next season.”

Stream this season's UEFA Champions League final free-to-air with LiveScore.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com