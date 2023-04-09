GAA Results – New York beat Leitrim on penalties after extra time

808 total views, 808 views today

New York beat Leitrim on penalties for their first Connacht football championship victory.

Shane Carty kicked a point 7min into injury time of normal time to get New York into extra time. Two free kicks by Connell Ahearne for New York and a point from Keith Beirne for Leitrim sent the game to penalties.

Leitrim missed their four penalty kicks through Paul Keaney, Keith Beirne, Shane Quinn and Evan Sweeney. New York won 2-0 thanks to kicks from Niall Madine and Mikey Brosnan.

New York will play Sligo in two weeks in the Connacht Football semi-final.

Phenomenal scenes in New York, what a fabulous victory @NewYorkGAA pic.twitter.com/gPc9ExMMKE — SportsNewsIRELAND (@SportsNewsIRE) April 9, 2023

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com