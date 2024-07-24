Men’s Rugby Sevens

Ireland Men’s Sevens Triumph in Paris, Poised for Quarter-Finals

Ireland Men’s Sevens showcased a strong performance on the opening day in Paris, securing a decisive six-try victory over Japan in their second Pool A match. This win keeps them on track for quarter-final qualification.

After an earlier victory against South Africa, James Topping’s team delivered a commanding 40-5 win over Japan at the sold-out Stade de France on Wednesday evening. This result places Ireland level with New Zealand, each with six points, at the top of Pool A. New Zealand also defeated South Africa 17-5 in their second match.

Ireland will face New Zealand for the top spot in Pool A at 3.30pm Irish time on Thursday. The top two teams will automatically advance to the quarter-finals.

Dubliner Terry Kennedy scored his second try of the tournament and set up Chay Mullins in the first half, giving Ireland a 14-0 lead at halftime. Captain Harry McNulty, Niall Comerford, Mullins, and Zac Ward added second-half tries.

McNulty expressed his satisfaction with the day’s results: “It’s a really encouraging opening day for us, achieving two wins from two. Tomorrow’s game against New Zealand is crucial as we aim to progress as group winners for a favorable knockout stage draw. The support in Paris has been incredible, and we’re excited to perform again tomorrow and advance further in the competition.”

Boxing

Irish Boxing Team Prepares for Crucial Draw at Paris Olympics

The Irish boxing team, comprising ten athletes, has settled into the Olympic Village and continues the tradition of great Irish boxers. Training in the on-site underground car park, the team avoids the need to travel to off-site venues during their competition taper.

Anticipation builds for the draw, scheduled to take place at the North Paris Arena tomorrow evening at 6pm Irish time. Three Irish boxers are seeded: Lightweight (60kg) Kellie Harrington (3rd seed), Middleweight (75kg) Aoife O’Rourke (2nd seed), and Heavyweight (92kg) Jack Marley (7th seed).

