A highly anticipated clash is on the horizon as Tipperary and Limerick square off in a thrilling Munster hurling match.

Tipperary currently sits on three points after two games, while Limerick has accumulated two points from two games. With both teams eager to secure a victory and bolster their position in the championship, an intense battle awaits.

If Tipperary are going to win on Sunday, they are going to have to stop the Limerick half back line from scoring, in the opinion of Noel Dundon.

Recent Championship Meetings

Examining their recent championship meetings, Limerick has held the upper hand over Tipperary in their most recent encounters. In 2021, Limerick emerged triumphant in the Munster final with a scoreline of 2-29 to 3-21. The 2020 Munster semi-final also saw Limerick claim victory with a score of 3-23 to 2-17. Limerick’s dominance continued in the 2019 Munster final, where they secured a convincing win of 2-26 to 2-14. However, Tipperary did manage to emerge victorious in a Munster round-robin clash in 2019, with a scoreline of 1-22 to 0-21. Overall, Limerick has triumphed in their last four championship clashes against Tipperary, and the Premier County will be eager to break that streak.

Head-to-Head Statistics

Throughout their championship history, Tipperary and Limerick have faced each other on 75 occasions. Out of these encounters, Tipperary holds the edge with 36 victories, while Limerick has recorded 28 wins. Additionally, there have been 10 draws between the two sides. While Limerick has dominated in recent meetings, Tipperary will seek to reassert themselves and secure their first win against their rivals since the 2019 Munster round-robin stage.

Top Scorers – Championship 2023

Limerick’s Aaron Gillane leads the scoring charts for his team, accumulating 0-14 points, with 0-11 coming from frees. Seamus Flanagan has been in fine form, contributing 3-2, while Diarmaid Byrnes has notched 0-8 points, all from frees. Tom Morrissey has also made valuable contributions with 0-6 points. On the Tipperary side, Jason Forde leads the scoring charts with an impressive tally of 2-10, including 0-9 from frees, 1-0 from a penalty, and 1-1 from sideline cuts. Jake Morris has been a strong contributor as well, registering 2-7, while Gearoid O’Connor and Mark Kehoe have both notched 1-5.

Starting Teams for Tipperary v Limerick

Tipperary (NHL v Limerick): Barry Hogan; E Connolly, M Breen, J Ryan; D McCormack, B O’Mara, R Maher; C Stakelum, A Tynan; S Kennedy, N McGrath, G O’Connor; J Forde, P Maher, J Morris.

Limerick (NHL v Tipperary): N Quaid; S Finn, M Casey, B Nash; D Byrnes, D Hannon, C Coughlan; D O’Donovan, W O’Donoghue; C O’Neill, C Lynch, To Morrissey; A Gillane, P Casey, D Ó Dálaigh.

Prediction for Tipperary v Limerick

The upcoming clash between Tipperary and Limerick promises to be a fiercely contested encounter, fueled by their rich championship history and recent battles. Limerick’s recent dominance over Tipperary will provide them with a psychological advantage, but Tipperary will be determined to reverse their fortunes. With both teams boasting talented scorers and strong lineups, the match is expected to be closely contested.

In a game that could swing either way, the momentum and recent success favor Limerick. Their cohesive team play, coupled with the scoring prowess of players like Aaron Gillane and Seamus Flanagan, could give them the edge. However, Tipperary’s attacking firepower, led by Jason Forde and Jake Morris, cannot be underestimated.

As the stage is set for this thrilling Munster clash, fans can anticipate a spectacle of skill, intensity, and determination from both teams. The battle for supremacy will unfold, and only one team will emerge victorious, leaving an indelible mark on the championship. Expect Limerick to win by 7pts

