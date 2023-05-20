1,201 total views, 1,201 views today

England’s Chantelle Cameron Inflicts First Professional Defeat on Katie Taylor to Defend Her Light-Welterweight World Titles

Dublin witnessed a momentous occasion as undisputed lightweight world champion Katie Taylor stepped into the ring seeking to make history by becoming a two-weight world champion in her hometown. However, it was England’s Chantelle Cameron who emerged victorious, inflicting Taylor’s first professional defeat. The highly-anticipated bout showcased the resilience, skill, and determination of both fighters, ultimately culminating in a grueling fight that went the distance.

Still undefeated and still the undisputed champ 🙌#TaylorCameron pic.twitter.com/IfwNuFzjRx — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 20, 2023

Cameron Triumphs in a Gruelling Battle

After 10 intense two-minute rounds, Chantelle Cameron secured a hard-fought victory over Katie Taylor, winning by majority points decision. The judges’ scorecards read 96-94, 96-94, and 95-95, reflecting the closely contested nature of the bout. Cameron’s calculated strategy and precise execution played a pivotal role in her success, as she withstood Taylor’s relentless attacks and delivered impactful blows of her own.

Taylor’s Perspective: Reflecting on a Tough Night

Speaking on DAZN, the platform for post-fight interviews, a gracious Katie Taylor acknowledged her defeat, expressing gratitude for the unwavering support of her fans. While disappointed with the outcome, Taylor displayed her trademark sportsmanship by congratulating Cameron and appreciating the opportunity. Looking ahead, Taylor eagerly anticipates a rematch, determined to rectify her performance and reclaim victory.

Taylor’s Comments: A Close Fight

When asked about the close nature of the fight, Taylor responded, “I’m not sure [if it was a close fight]. I’d have to look back at it.” Despite the loss, Taylor’s confidence remained intact as she acknowledged the speed and skills of her opponent. She asserted that she had anticipated the challenges that Cameron presented, but ultimately fell short on the night. However, Taylor’s unwavering spirit and competitive drive were evident as she expressed eagerness to face Cameron once again in the future.

A Rematch on the Horizon

Promoter Eddie Hearn, speaking on DAZN, confirmed the presence of a rematch clause in the fight contract, ensuring that a second encounter between Taylor and Cameron will take place. Hearn extended his congratulations to both fighters for putting on a captivating display of the sport. He emphasized the closeness of the contest and affirmed that the result was a fair reflection of the fight’s intensity. Looking ahead, Hearn revealed that the rematch is scheduled for the autumn, signaling Taylor’s singular focus on redeeming herself and recapturing her status as a champion.

