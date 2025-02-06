GAA Achieves Record €132.9M Revenue in 2024 as Croke Park Drives Growth

The GAA has announced an impressive €132.9 million in consolidated revenue for 2024, reflecting a significant €20.9 million increase compared to 2023. The association also reported a consolidated surplus of €6.3 million, showcasing its robust financial position and sustained growth.

Croke Park Powers GAA’s Financial Success

A key driver of this growth was Croke Park, the iconic stadium generating €46 million in revenue, a remarkable €15 million increase on the previous year’s earnings. This financial performance contributed significantly to the GAA’s overall success in 2024.

Key Financial Highlights

Gate Receipts: €39.1 million, reflecting an increase of €0.6 million despite a 10% decline in League and championship attendances.

€39.1 million, reflecting an increase of despite a in League and championship attendances. Commercial Income: €24.9 million, up by €3 million from 2023.

€24.9 million, up by from 2023. State Funding: €13.3 million, a €1.2 million decrease compared to 2023.

€13.3 million, a compared to 2023. Other Income: €9.5 million, an increase of €2.8 million.

How the GAA Reinvested Its Earnings

Demonstrating its commitment to grassroots development, the GAA reinvested 82 cents of every euro earned into the development of clubs, schools, counties, and provinces. Major allocations included:

€18.3 million distributed to county boards

distributed to county boards €15.2 million invested in Coaching and Games Development

invested in Coaching and Games Development €15 million spent on match day and competition costs

spent on match day and competition costs €10.5 million allocated to capital grants for county and club developments

allocated to capital grants for county and club developments €9.3 million dedicated to Player Welfare initiatives

dedicated to Player Welfare initiatives €6 million allocated for club supports and sister associations

Conclusion

The GAA’s 2024 financial performance highlights not only its revenue-generating capabilities but also its dedication to reinvesting in the development of Gaelic games at all levels. As the organisation continues to grow, these investments will be crucial in sustaining its long-term success.

