Rugby Irish

John Porch on Trial at RC Vannes: Can He Help Save Their Season?

RC Vannes are preparing for one of the most important games of their season. Sitting at the bottom of the Top 14 but only a couple of wins from safety, they face fellow relegation rivals Racing 92 next week in a high-stakes clash that could decide the direction of their campaign. In a bid to spark a turnaround, Vannes have brought in Connacht’s 30-year-old John Porch on trial, with hopes that the former Super Rugby and URC star can provide the game-changing moments they’ve been missing.

Porch arrives at a critical time for both the club and himself. He hasn’t featured for Connacht this season and the reason for his exclusion remains unclear. Injury? Tactical decisions? The emergence of younger talent? These are the questions Connacht supporters have been asking with increasing frustration. While the province’s coaching staff has kept relatively quiet on the matter, it’s clear that Vannes see an opportunity where Connacht perhaps see excess. If Porch’s trial period goes well, the French side will secure a player with a proven track record in both attack and defence allowing Porch to prove he still has plenty to offer and giving Vannes a dynamic weapon as they fight for survival.

Their clash with Racing 92 is make-or-break. Both sides are locked in a relegation scrap alongside Perpignan and Stade Français, making every point vital. Vannes need a spark, and Porch could be the man to provide it. Known for his speed and ability to counter-attack from deep, he excels in situations where turnovers or loose kicks can be quickly punished. Racing’s defence has been shaky at times this season, particularly against teams that can exploit broken play, and this is where Porch could be dangerous. If Vannes can keep things tight and force mistakes, Porch’s finishing ability and vision could make the difference.

However, while a short-term deal seems like a strong possibility if his trial goes well, a permanent stay in France is far from guaranteed. With interest in Porch from both European and southern hemisphere clubs, a return to Super Rugby remains a viable option. For now, though, Vannes are only focused on the immediate task at hand—getting enough wins to climb out of the relegation zone.

Porch’s versatility—whether he’s at full-back or on the wing—gives head coach Jean-Noël Spitzer options heading into next week’s crunch match. Vannes will need composure under pressure, particularly against Racing’s dangerous kicking game, and Porch’s ability to deal with high balls and organise the backfield will be vital. More importantly, they need to convert scoring chances, something they’ve struggled with all season. Porch’s ability to join the line and finish in the corner is exactly what they’ve been missing.

