Pittsburgh Steelers Set to Headline Historic NFL Regular Season Game in Dublin in 2025

Full Details on Date, Opposition, and Kickoff Time to Be Announced in Spring 2025

• First-Ever Regular Season NFL Game in Ireland Confirmed for Croke Park

• Pittsburgh Steelers Named Designated Team, Honouring Deep Irish Roots of Rooney Family

The NFL is making waves once again with the announcement of its first-ever regular season game in Ireland, set to take place in 2025 at the world-renowned Croke Park in Dublin. In what promises to be a landmark event for American football in Europe, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been officially confirmed as the designated team. With their historic ties to Ireland through the Rooney family, the Steelers’ involvement has been met with widespread excitement.

This game represents a pivotal moment in the NFL’s ongoing strategy to expand its international footprint, with Croke Park set to host thousands of fans from Ireland, the United States, and beyond. The stadium, known for hosting major GAA events like the All-Ireland Football and Hurling Championships, will now enter the global spotlight as a key venue for American football.

Steelers’ Irish Roots Strengthen Their Historic Role in Dublin Game

The Steelers’ connection to Ireland runs deep. The Rooney family, owners of the Steelers franchise, have ancestral ties to Newry, County Down. Art Rooney II, the team’s president, has been vocal about the significance of this historic game, citing both family pride and the growth of Steelers fandom in Ireland. His father, the late Dan Rooney, was U.S. Ambassador to Ireland from 2009-2012 and co-founded the Ireland Funds charity, further cementing the family’s enduring relationship with the island.

“We are very excited to be the designated team in the first regular season NFL game to be played in Ireland,” said Art Rooney II. “The opportunity to play at Croke Park is incredibly special, and we know our fans in Ireland will make it a memorable experience.”

Croke Park: The Perfect Venue for an NFL Milestone

Croke Park, the largest stadium in Ireland and the beating heart of Gaelic games, is a fitting venue for such a historic event. Known for its electric atmosphere during All-Ireland Finals, the stadium has hosted a range of high-profile events, including the Special Olympics, college football, and global music concerts featuring U2, Bruce Springsteen, and Taylor Swift.

Jarlath Burns, President of the GAA, highlighted the importance of the event, saying, “This game is a momentous occasion for Irish sports fans and a testament to the world-class nature of Croke Park. We are proud to showcase our stadium on the global stage and deepen the connection between Irish and American sporting traditions.”

Boost to Irish Tourism and Economy Expected

The Irish government has thrown its support behind the game, recognising its potential impact on tourism and the wider economy. With thousands of fans expected to travel from the U.S., Europe, and further afield, Dublin is gearing up to welcome an influx of visitors eager to experience both the game and the city’s famous hospitality.

“This is a major vote of confidence in Ireland’s ability to host world-class events,” said Patrick O’Donovan TD, Minister for Arts, Media, Communications, Culture, and Sport. “Hosting an NFL regular season game will bring significant economic benefits and strengthen the cultural and sporting ties between Ireland and the U.S.”

Charlie McConalogue, Minister of State for Sport, added, “With the success of the annual College Football Classic, bringing the NFL to Dublin was a natural progression. Irish sports fans are already familiar with American football, and this game will take that engagement to the next level.”

Global Expansion of the NFL: Dublin Joins the List of International Hosts

The 2025 NFL season will feature a total of five international games, with Dublin being one of the key host cities alongside London, Berlin, and Madrid. London will host two games, including the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley. Berlin and Madrid will also feature marquee matchups as the league expands its reach into Europe.

Dublin’s selection highlights the city’s growing status as a destination for major international sporting events. With the Steelers’ historic 1997 preseason game at Croke Park against the Chicago Bears in the American Bowl and the growing participation in American football in Ireland, this announcement comes as no surprise.

The NFL’s Global Market Program (GMP) has already positioned Ireland as a target market for growth. Currently, three NFL teams—the Steelers, New York Jets, and Jacksonville Jaguars—have rights to market their brands and engage with Irish fans. This game will act as a showcase for the league’s continued efforts to grow its global audience and inspire a new generation of fans.

NFL Flag Football and Youth Development in Ireland

The NFL’s commitment to Ireland extends beyond major games, with the league actively promoting youth development through its NFL Flag program. Launched in 2024 in partnership with American Football Ireland (AFI), the program aims to introduce young players to the sport and build a sustainable pipeline of talent.

Earlier this year, Green Lanes School from Dublin won the inaugural NFL Flag National Championships and represented Ireland at the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games in Orlando, showcasing the impact of grassroots development. The NFL plans to further invest in programs that promote participation in both tackle and flag football across Ireland.

Super Bowl Watch Party and Fan Engagement in Dublin

Adding to the excitement, the NFL will host an official Super Bowl LIX watch party in Dublin on February 9, 2025. The event will offer fans the opportunity to enjoy the big game in a stateside-style setting, complete with immersive entertainment and refreshments. This initiative is part of the league’s broader strategy to maintain year-round engagement with Irish fans.

Fans interested in attending the historic game at Croke Park or the Super Bowl watch party can register for updates via the NFL’s official website.

A New Chapter in Ireland’s Sporting History

With the Pittsburgh Steelers bringing their rich legacy to Ireland and Croke Park providing the perfect stage, the 2025 NFL Dublin game is set to be a defining moment for sports in the country. As the NFL’s presence continues to grow, this event not only celebrates the shared heritage between Ireland and the Steelers but also underscores the nation’s ability to host world-class events. Fans from around the globe are sure to witness a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle in the heart of Dublin.

Stay tuned for more updates on the 2025 NFL schedule and ticket information at www.nfl.com/dublin.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com