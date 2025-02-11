Top 5 Rising Stars in the Irish Football

The Republic of Ireland men’s national football team recently finished third in League B Group 2 of the UEFA Nations League competition, meaning they are still in the tournament but must make it past the playoffs to progress to the next phase.

The team recently climbed three positions on the official FIFA World Rankings, moving from number 63 to 60. Irish fans expect a handful of rising stars to be key in helping Ireland beat Bulgaria in the playoffs when they play them in March.

With that said, here are the names of five rising stars in Irish football who can potentially help Ireland progress past the playoffs if they get the call-up.

Which five rising stars in Irish football should everyone know about in 2025?

Here are the names of five rising stars in Irish football that everyone should know about in 2025. These talented young individuals could help transform the national team and potentially take them to extraordinary new heights.

They include the following players, which some of you may already be familiar with by now:

1. Player: Festy Ebosele . Age: 22. Position: Right-back/right wing-back. Team(s): Watford (English Championship – on loan from Serie A club Udinese)

2. Player: Jake O’Brien . Age: 23. Position: Centre-back. Team(s): Everton (English Premier League)

3. Player: Troy Parrott . Age: 22. Position: Forward. Team(s): AZ Alkmaar (Dutch Eredivisie)

4. Player: Aidomo Emakhu . Age: 21. Position: Forward. Team(s): Millwall (English Championship)

5. Player: Armstrong Okoflex . Age: 22. Position: Forward. Team(s): FC Zürich (Swiss Super League)

All five of these promising young Irish footballers have proven technical capabilities, and they are fast-paced, have plenty of strength, and can defend and attack. They will all be looking to prove themselves in 2025, and Irish fans will be pinning their hopes on each of these rising stars if they make it to the first team.

It’s likely that you’ll be seeing these rising stars as favourites for various individual awards in the coming years, and on teams vying for big competitions when you bet on Gaelic sports and upcoming football matches, provided you are at least 18 years old.

Can R.O.I beat Bulgaria in the UEFA Nations League playoffs in March 2025?

To find out if the Republic of Ireland can beat Bulgaria in the upcoming UEFA Nations League playoffs in March 2025, we must look to the iGaming industry’s most trusted online bookmakers, such as the official 1Bet online sportsbook, to see the latest average odds, which, don’t forget, are subject to change at any time.

The first of two legs between Bulgaria and the R.O.I. is expected to take place on March 20, 2025, at 19:45.

The Republic of Ireland are the odds-on favourites to win this match and are currently priced at around 2.25 in the decimal odds format, which is 5/4 in fractional odds and +125 in American/moneyline odds, meaning R.O.I have a 44.40% implied probability rate of winning.

In comparison, their opponents, Bulgaria, are currently priced at around 2/1 to win the first leg outright, which is 3.00 in decimal odds, 2/1 in fractional odds, and +200 in American/moneyline odds (with a 33.30% IPR).

Final thoughts

It will be interesting to see which of these five rising Irish football stars will be called upon to help overcome Bulgaria in the playoffs and who, if any, will progress the most for both club and country over the coming years.

Besides Festy Ebosele, Jake O’Brien, Troy Parrott, Aidomo Emakhu, and Armstrong Okoflex, some of the other promising young Irish footballers to keep an eye out for this year are Ryan O’Kane, Darragh Markey, and Johnny Kenny, to name just a few.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com