Pat Spillane Jnr Transfers to Sligo’s St Molaoise Gaels

By JoeNa Connacht
Pat Spillane Jnr, son of Kerry GAA icon Pat Spillane, has made a surprise transfer to Sligo club St Molaoise Gaels, marking the latest chapter in a unique footballing journey.

The 26-year-old joins the Yeats County outfit from St Jude’s in Dublin, with whom he reached the Dublin Senior Football Championship final in 2021, narrowly losing to Kilmacud Crokes.

🏐 Third Club, Third County

This will be Spillane’s third club across three counties. He began his football career with his native Templenoe in Kerry, before transferring to Dublin club St Jude’s. Now, having qualified to represent Sligo through his mother Rosarii, Spillane makes the move west.

He became eligible to play for Sligo in 2022, thanks to his maternal roots in the county.

🌍 AFL Links

Though Spillane never lined out for Kerry at minor, U20 or senior level, he did catch the eye of international recruiters. In 2015, he was selected to attend an AFL draft combine alongside players such as Cavan’s Thomas Galligan and Kilkenny’s Darragh Joyce — the latter now playing professionally for the Brisbane Lions after an initial stint with St Kilda.

📍 Who Are St Molaoise Gaels?

St Molaoise Gaels are an emerging force in Sligo club football, competing in the Intermediate ranks. The addition of a player of Spillane’s pedigree and experience is seen as a major boost to their ambitions for the 2025 season and beyond.

