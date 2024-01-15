Rugby Transfer News 2024/25 Season

**1. Owen Farrell’s Potential Move to Racing 92**

Despite Racing 92’s denial, persistent rumors surround Saracens and England star Owen Farrell’s potential move to the Parisian club. Stuart Lancaster’s admission of interest has fueled speculation, but the stumbling block remains the reported €600,000 (£515,000) fee required to buy Farrell out of his Saracens contract for the final two seasons.

**2. Controversial Replacements for Farrell at Saracens**

Saracens are actively exploring replacements for Farrell, with Paddy Jackson being one option that might not sit well with the fans. Paolo Garbisi, the Italian international, is also under consideration, along with reports linking Ihaia West to the Premiership club, potentially being released by La Rochelle to manage their salary bill.

**3. Munster’s Loss: Carbery and Janse van Rensburg to Bordeaux**

Bordeaux is reported to have signed two internationals for the upcoming season, with Joey Carbery and Rohan Janse van Rensburg making the move from Munster.

**4. Courtney Lawes’ Contract Situation and Potential Moves**

Northampton Saints’ Courtney Lawes is open to staying in the Premiership but insists on being paid what he is ‘worth.’ While he explores options at Brive and Provence, Toulon remains a potential destination.

**5. Manu Tuilagi’s Future and Interest from Top 14 Clubs**

Top 14 clubs, including Bayonne and Montpellier, are vying for England and Sale Sharks center Manu Tuilagi, whose contract expires at the end of the season. Perpignan is currently in pole position to secure his signature.

**6. Toulon’s Pursuit of Springboks Center Andre Esterhuizen**

Andre Esterhuizen might depart Harlequins, with Toulon considering a move for the Rugby World Cup winner, despite his high salary demands.

**7. Saracens’ Recruitment: Signing of Newcastle Prop Phil Brantingham**

Saracens are in talks to confirm the arrival of Newcastle Falcons prop Phil Brantingham, indicating the club’s ongoing recruitment efforts.

**8. Gloucester’s Ruan Ackermann Eyeing Return to South Africa**

Gloucester’s Ruan Ackermann is in talks with a South African URC side as he aims to secure a Springbok call-up, expressing a desire to play in South Africa again.

**9. Tomos Williams Confirmed Signing for Gloucester**

Wales international scrum-half Tomos Williams is set to join Gloucester ahead of the next season, confirming the signing.

**10. Lyon’s Interest in England’s Jonny Hill**

Top 14 club Lyon is reportedly interested in signing England and Sale Sharks lock Jonny Hill, shifting their focus after unsuccessful attempts with other targets.

**11. Toulon’s Failed Attempt to Sign Toulouse’s Baptiste Germain**

Toulon failed in their attempt to sign Toulouse’s Baptiste Germain, as the player is under contract until June 2025, and Toulouse is not willing to negotiate an early exit.

**12. Departure of Racing 92’s Juan Imhoff and Waisea Nayacalevu’s Future at Toulon**

Racing 92’s Juan Imhoff is set to leave the club at the end of the season, while Fiji captain Waisea Nayacalevu considers options, including talks with Montpellier, regarding his contract extension with Toulon.

**13. Pita Ahki’s Contract Negotiations with Toulouse**

Tongan centre Pita Ahki is negotiating a reduced salary to stay at Toulouse beyond the current season, with Bordeaux and an overseas team expressing interest.

**14. Toulon Secures Signings of Kyle Sinckler and Lewis Ludlam**

Toulon is set to finalize a deal with Kyle Sinckler, backed by reports that the agreement has been reached. Additionally, Northampton Saints forward Lewis Ludlam is signed for Toulon.

**15. Northampton Saints’ Pursuit of Aaron Wainwright**

Northampton Saints are reportedly exploring options to sign Aaron Wainwright, considering the potential departure of Ludlam and Lawes next season.

**16. Mason Grady’s Decision to Stay in Wales with Cardiff Rugby**

Centre Mason Grady is set to extend his stay in Wales with Cardiff Rugby, rejecting interest from Premiership clubs.

**17. Coaching Extension: Edinburgh’s Sean Everitt**

Edinburgh head coach Sean Everitt has extended his contract for two more years, keeping him with the Scottish club until June 2026.

**18. Ma’a Nonu’s Continuation in Major League Rugby**

All Blacks legend Ma’a Nonu has signed a contract extension with the San Diego Legion for the 2024 Major League Rugby season.

**19. Peato Mauvaka’s Potential Departure from Toulouse**

Toulouse’s Peato Mauvaka, unhappy with his substitute role, attracts interest from several Top 14 clubs, including Montpellier, Stade Francais, Lyon, and Toulon, despite his contract until June 2026.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com