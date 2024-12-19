Christian Kist Hits Historic Nine-Darter but Falls to Madars Razma at Ally Pally

Christian Kist etched his name into darts history with a spectacular nine-dart finish at the Paddy Power World Darts Championship on Wednesday, but his heroic moment wasn’t enough to secure victory as he succumbed to Madars Razma at Alexandra Palace.

Kist’s perfect leg secured him a £60,000 prize as part of Paddy Power’s £180,000 BIGGER 180 campaign. The prize was shared equally between Kist, the charity partner Prostate Cancer UK, and a lucky fan, Kris from Sutton, South London. Despite this incredible achievement, the Dutchman bowed out of the tournament in the first round after Razma stormed back to win the next three sets.

Kist Reflects on His Moment of Glory

“The nine-darter was an amazing moment, hitting the double 12 felt incredible,” Kist said. “It was a lovely moment for everyone, and I hope Kris enjoys the money. Maybe I’ll treat myself to a vacation next month. But losing the game is disappointing—it’s tough to go out in the first round.”

Latvia’s Razma demonstrated resilience, overturning his early deficit to seal a 3-1 victory. He now advances to face Dirk van Duijvenbode in the next round.

Aspinall Overcomes Early Nerves

Later in the evening, 12th seed Nathan Aspinall began his campaign with a gritty 3-1 victory over Leonard Gates. Aspinall, who endured a tough first-round exit to Ricky Evans last year, showed composure to win the final two sets against the determined American.

“I’m relieved to come through that; it was a very tough game,” said Aspinall. “I’ve been under scrutiny recently due to poor performances, but I’m here to prove myself and go deep in this tournament. It wasn’t my best game, but a win is a win. Now I can enjoy Christmas and come back stronger.”

Aspinall awaits the winner of Andre Gilding, Martin Lukeman, or Nitin Kumar in round three.

Evans Triumphs in Thrilling Decider

Ricky Evans secured his place in round two with a dramatic five-set win over Australia’s Gordon Mathers. Evans survived a spirited comeback from Mathers, eventually sealing the match with a clinical 109 checkout in the deciding set. Evans will now face sixth seed Dave Chisnall on Monday, December 23.

“I’ll need to play better to beat Dave, but it’s a challenge I’m looking forward to,” Evans admitted. “He’s one of my favourite players, but on stage, it’s every man for himself.”

Opening Drama Sets the Tone

The day’s opening tie saw the Philippines’ Paolo Nebrida edge past Wales’ Jim Williams in a thrilling sudden-death leg, securing his first Ally Pally victory. Nebrida advances to meet Ross Smith in the next round.

Action Continues on Thursday

The Paddy Power World Darts Championship resumes on Thursday with a packed schedule featuring six first-round matches and two second-round ties. Gabriel Clemens headlines the afternoon session against Robert Owen, while Michael Smith takes on Kevin Doets in the evening.

The tournament, aired live on Sky Sports in the UK and various international broadcasters, is shaping up to be another thrilling edition of the iconic event.

2023/24 Paddy Power World Darts Championship Results – Wednesday, December 18

First Round

•Paolo Nebrida 3-2 Jim Williams

•Madars Razma 3-1 Christian Kist (Kist hits nine-dart finish)

•Ricky Evans 3-2 Gordon Mathers

Second Round

•Nathan Aspinall 3-1 Leonard Gates

Upcoming Matches – Thursday, December 19

Afternoon Session (12:30 GMT)

•Chris Landman v Lok Yin Lee (R1)

•Callan Rydz v Romeo Grbavac (R1)

•Martin Lukeman v Nitin Kumar (R1)

•Gabriel Clemens v Robert Owen (R2)

Evening Session (19:00 GMT)

•Nick Kenny v Stowe Buntz (R1)

•Mensur Suljovic v Matt Campbell (R1)

•Scott Williams v Niko Springer (R1)

•Michael Smith v Kevin Doets (R2)

For live scores, stats, and updates, visit the official PDC website or tune in to Sky Sports and other global broadcasters.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com