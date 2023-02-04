1,440 total views, 7 views today

GAA League 2023 Galway v Roscommon – Stats, Preview & Team News

They have previously met in 23 Connacht finals with Galway winning 11 to Roscommon’s 9 while there were three draws.

Connacht titles: Galway 47, Roscommon 23

Galway and Roscommon have met 65 times in the championship. Galway have won 39 to Roscommon’s 21, with six draws.

The counties have met ten times in the championship in Pearse Stadium, with Galway winning five to Roscommon’s four. One was drawn.

This is the first time Galway have been in seven successive Connacht finals since the 1950s/60s. They reached a seventh successive final in 1962, followed by four more in 1963-64-65-66.

Roscommon beat Galway twice in the 2022 Allianz League Division 2 (1-20 to 1-15 in Round 7 and 1-20 to 0-22 in the final.

Galway last won the Connacht title in 2022; Roscommon were last successful in 2019.

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS

2022: Galway 2-19 Roscommon 2:16

2021: Galway 2-11 Roscommon 0-12 (Connacht semi-final) 2019: Roscommon 1-13 Galway 0-12 (Connacht final)

2018: Galway 0-16 Roscommon 2-6 (Connacht final)

2017: Roscommon 2-15 Galway 0-12 (Connacht final)

2016: Galway 3-16 Roscommon 0-14 (Connacht Final) Replay

LAST FIVE CONNACHT FINAL MEETINGS

2022: Galway 2-19 Roscommon 2:16

2019: Roscommon 1-13 Galway 0-12

2018: Galway 0-16 Roscommon 2-6

2017: Roscommon 2-15 Galway 0-12

2016: Galway 3-16 Roscommon 0-14 (Replay) 2016: Galway 0-13 Roscommon 1-10 (Draw

TEAM NEWS

Galway team to play Roscommon

Roscommon team to play Galway

