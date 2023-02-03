“The Wait is Over: Inter-County Hurling Season Returns This Weekend”

1 total views, 1 views today

After the return of competitive football last week, the inter-county hurling season is set to make its long-awaited return this weekend.

Despite its recent decline in importance, as evidenced by Waterford’s title win last year followed by an early exit from the Munster championship, fans are eager to see their teams in action once more.

The Division 1 format has changed slightly this year, with the top two teams from each group now advancing directly to the final rather than through a semi-final round.

The battle to avoid relegation from the top flight will be especially interesting, as the bottom sides in both 1A and 1B will compete to keep their Division 1 status in 2024.

This season, several new faces can be seen in the dugout, including Derek Lyng, who has been tasked with taking over in Kilkenny after Brian Cody’s 24-year tenure and 11 All-Ireland titles.

Pat Ryan will take over in Cork after leading the Rebels’ U20 teams to back-to-back All-Ireland titles, while Liam Cahill will make his Tipperary debut.

Meanwhile, Dublin will be led by Micheál Donoghue, but with the departure of Mattie Kenny and key players Liam Rushe, Chris Crummey, and Cian O’Callaghan, the future of the capital city’s team is uncertain.

Perhaps the most exciting appointment is the return of Davy Fitzgerald to defend Waterford’s championship title. Fitzgerald, who brought the county to its first All-Ireland final in 45 years in 2008, will once again take the helm after a tumultuous relationship and brief stints with Clare and other teams.

With new managers, changes in format, and the excitement of competitive hurling returning, fans are eagerly awaiting the season ahead.

