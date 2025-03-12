Jazzy Matty’s win adds to the day’s emotion at Cheltenham

Jazzy Matty, the second of Michael O’Sullivan two winners at Cheltenham 2023, won the Debenhams Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase 40 minutes after Marine Nationale’s win.

The Cian Collins-trained 15/2 chance scored by a length and a half from the favourite, Unexpected Party.

It was a first success at The Festival for Cian Collins as Jazzy Matty had been trained by Gordon Elliott when winning at Cheltenham two years ago.

“It’s unbelievable,” said a delighted Collins on the win. “We were very hopeful coming here today, but it’s Cheltenham and we needed a lot of luck on our side. We had that. I said that that – Marine Nationale and Jazzy Matty winning – doesn’t happen often. This is for Michael.

“He’s gone from strength to strength since we got him. He really enjoys the way we train, and it’s unbelievable to have gone this today. It’s been a long couple of weeks before today – we only had one horse coming over and a lot of time and effort has gone into him. Everyone at home in the yard – we’ve a great team and to get this is unbelievable. To win on the big stage means so much and hopefully showcases that we can get one ready for the big day as well.”

Jockey Danny Gilligan was happy with his mount throughout the race with his partner jumping so well.

“It went very smooth, never missed a beat the whole way round there. I’m sure everyone knows there’s someone very special looking down on us today. That’s for Michael.

“He was in such a great rhythm and I didn’t want to disappoint him anywhere; I was letting him stretch for a couple of fences, but he was in such a rhythm. He really loves the hill and loves it round here. He just got touched off here the last day, but he loves the hill and grinds it out.”

