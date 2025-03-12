HomeNewsBambino Fever gives Jodi Townend a first Cheltenham Festival victory
NewsRacingRacing irish

Bambino Fever gives Jodi Townend a first Cheltenham Festival victory

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
0
20
The O'Connell Morgan Syndicate's Bambino Fever gives Jodi Townend a first Cheltenham success. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

Jodi Townend claimed her first Cheltenham Festival win courtesy of Bambino Fever in the Grade 1 Weatherbys Champion Bumper.

The 4/1 winner gave champion handler Willie Mullins a 14th success in the race, with Irish-trained horses achieving a trifecta in the day’s final race.

Lisgoold, Co Cork rider, Townend admitted to being “on cloud nine” following the win on only her third ride at the Cheltenham Festival, adding:

“I can’t believe it – it will take a long time to sink in! I was in front plenty soon enough, she was on the way with me coming down the hill and I was looking up at the big screen thinking, ‘please someone, don’t come nab me!’. It was a big relief when I got to the line.

“I got a perfect position. I couldn’t believe it when I jumped off and managed to get where I wanted to be, usually that doesn’t happen in that race. Once we turned down the hill and they got racing, she jumped on the bridle for me.

It couldn’t have gone any better. I was [pushed a bit wide coming into the straight] and even going away from the stands I was pushed quite wide, but I just didn’t want to run into trouble. Even when she was pushed wide, I was travelling well enough, it didn’t affect her. She keeps trying, she has a heart of gold.

 

Heads Up (33/1) and Seán Bowen were second for the John McConnell yard, a length and a half behind the impressive winner.

Tom Cooper’s Shuttle Diplomacy (66/1), with Donagh Meyler in the saddle, were third home, another length and a half behind McConnell’s charge.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Jazzy Matty’s win adds to the day’s emotion at Cheltenham
Next article
St Patrick’s Thursday at Cheltenham
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie