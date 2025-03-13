It’s St Patrick’s Thursday at Cheltenham, day three of the 2025 Festival.

It will be another busy day, and likely successful, for the Cheltenham Festival’s leading owner J.P. McManus.

The Limerick man will have strong chances with Fact To File in the Ryanair Chase (3.20pm) and The Wallpark and Mystical Power [that he owns in partnership with Rich Ricci and John Magnier] in the Stayers’ Hurdle (4.00pm) – the two main races of Thursday’s meeting.

The former will face a healthy challenge from Il Est Francais, who won impressively at Kempton on St Stephen’s Day 2024, as well as former Ryanair Chase winners Envoi Alllen for Rachael Blackmore and Henry de Bromhead, and Protektorat representing the Harry and Dan Skelton team.

The J.P. McManus team this afternoon will be backed up by Jeriko Du Reponet in the Pertemps at 2.40pm; Jagwar in the Plate at 4.40pm and Johnnywho in the final race of the day, the Kim Muir Chase at 5.20pm.

Maughreen

The unbeaten Maughreen, out of Molly’s Mate, a half-sister to dual Cheltenham Festival winner Faugheen, puts her reputation on the line in the opening Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle.

Owned by Closutton Racing Club, the six-year-old Walk In The Park mare, is trained by Willie Mullins and will have the assistance of his son, Patrick, from the saddle.

O’Brien and Shinnick bid for success

Answer To Kayf, fourth in the Martin Pipe at Cheltenham last year, will represent County Cork trainer Terence O’Brien in the Jack Richards Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase at 2.00pm.

The nine-year-old, a winner at Naas on his last appearance will bid to give Glanworth, Co Cork jockey Johnny Shinnick a first Cheltenham Festival success.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com